Dolphins' Fitzpatrick: Tua's 'biggest cheerleader,' but want to play

Veteran Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is rooting enthusiastically for rookie signal-caller Tua Tagovailoa to succeed, but he hopes the youngster learns from the bench... at least at first. "I'm his biggest cheerleader right now, but I also want to be out there playing," Fitzpatrick said on "What's Next with Eric Wood," a podcast hosted by his former Buffalo Bills teammate, in an episode published Monday. "I also want to be on the field. And that's why I'm still doing it, because I still enjoy the game.

"Hopefully some of the lessons I'm able to teach him are from watching me. But if it's the other way around, I'm going to do my best to help him succeed in the best way he can." Fitzpatrick, 37, is entering his 16th NFL season and his second with the Dolphins. He threw for 3,529 yards, 20 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 15 games (13 starts) last season, going 5-8 as a starter.

Tagovailoa, 22, was drafted fifth overall out of Alabama by the Dolphins in April's draft. His recovery from November hip surgery has gone smoothly thus far, putting him on track to be healthy enough to play if the season starts on time in September. However, the Dolphins have been guarded thus far about how they view Tagovailoa's health, or how quickly he could be given a chance to win the starting job.

Either way, Fitzpatrick said he will help the rookie as much as possible. "The other thing in bringing a new guy in that I always try and impress right away on these guys is: I am here," Fitzpatrick said. "Again, zero ego. I have so much knowledge. I've made so many mistakes in this league. ... I've learned how to prepare, I've learned so much about offenses and defenses and the way guys operate. Ask questions. I'm an open book."

Fitzpatrick also recognizes the ability that the lefty Tagovailoa brings to Miami. "I'm excited, because watching him play at Alabama, he looks like a pretty dynamic talent," Fitzpatrick said. "Just in meeting him a few times, he seems like an unbelievable kid, great head on his shoulders, says the right things, wants to do the right things."

Tagovailoa threw for 7,442 yards, 87 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 32 career games at Alabama. --Field Level Media