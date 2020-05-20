Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Cash or health? Resumption will show game's priorities - Millman

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 20-05-2020 11:06 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 10:51 IST
Tennis-Cash or health? Resumption will show game's priorities - Millman
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The timing of professional tennis's return will reveal whether the tours and federations are more interested in making money or looking after the health of players, Australia's John Millman said. The professional game has been suspended since March because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the International Tennis Federation, WTA and ATP have put back plans for a resumption until August at the earliest.

Millman, a 16-year veteran of the ATP Tour and ranked 43rd in the world, says even that would probably be premature. "I feel as if it is probably way too early to get back into it or even thinking about returning in August," the 30-year-old told Australian Associated Press.

"Indian Wells, the last tournament we were meant to play, was canceled because there was one case in the region. It is a bit of a contradiction if they say come August 'there are cases around but you guys can travel and play some tennis'. "But money talks at times and our hand could be forced, unfortunately.

"What is more important - money or the health of not just yourself but the community?" he added. "We will see what is tennis's priority." Given players, many of whom can ill-afford it, have been starved of income during the lockdown, Millman thought it would be hard for them to resist the call to return whether they felt safe or not.

"Unfortunately, when the tour says we are back playing your hand is forced a bit because it is your career at stake," he added. Millman said he would have to be certain it was safe before returning to tournament play and did not anticipate that happening any time soon.

"Players would have to be coming from places where the virus isn't there anymore and going to tournaments where the virus isn't there anymore," he said. "For that to happen on a global stage, I think we are a fair way off that."

TRENDING

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Thailand says it expects coronavirus vaccine next year after tests in mice

Thailand expects to have a vaccine for the novel coronavirus ready next year, a senior official said on Wednesday, after finding positive trial results in mice.Thailand will begin testing the mRNA messenger RNA vaccine in monkeys next week ...

COVID positive cook at Bengaluru SAI centre had no access to hockey players; HI won't shift them

Hockey India on Wednesday ruled out shifting the Olympic-bound mens and womens hockey teams from the Sports Authority of Indias Bengaluru centre despite the death of a coronavirus-positive cook employed there as he had no access to the play...

Hyundai Motor India launches new version of mid-sized sedan Verna

Hyundai Motor India Ltd HMIL on Wednesday launched the new version of its mid-sized sedan Verna priced between Rs 9.3 lakh and Rs 15.09 lakh ex-showroom Delhi. Named as Spirited New Verna, the new offering comes in BSVI-compliant three engi...

Met Gala 2020 officially cancelled

Roll up the red carpet, because there will be no Met Gala in 2020. According to Page Six, following the Metropolitan Museum of Arts mid-March decision to close its doors and postpone the glitzy ball indefinitely in the face of the COVID-19 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020