Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Safety protocol complications delay England bowlers' return to training

PTI | London | Updated: 20-05-2020 11:14 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 11:14 IST
COVID-19: Safety protocol complications delay England bowlers' return to training

England bowlers' much-anticipated resumption of training amid the COVID-19 pandemic has been delayed after the first session was postponed due to "complications" in ensuring safety protocols. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), which suspended all its competitive action till July due to the pandemic, had announced last week that a pool of 30 cricketers will be prepared for the planned start of international cricket this summer. However, according to 'ESPNCricinfo', "issues in establishing uniform practices that minimise the chances of infection have proved slightly harder to implement than envisaged." The likes of star pacers James Anderson, Stuart Broad and all-rounder Ben Stokes were due to resume training at their respective local county grounds on Wednesday.

A spokesperson told the website that "the earliest" possible resumption of training would be Thursday. Among the complications listed for Wednesday's delay were lack of PPE kits for the physios and delay in procurement of batches of balls to be used during practice.

The ECB had earlier announced that players will be given a box of balls each only for their individual use and they can't apply saliva on them. The governing body also stated that balls must remain in their kit bags when not in use. The players are required to undergo temperature checks before hitting the nets under the supervision of a coach and physio. A two-metre distance has to be maintained with the coach and the physio will be the only one wearing a PPE kit.

TRENDING

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Thailand says it expects coronavirus vaccine next year after tests in mice

Thailand expects to have a vaccine for the novel coronavirus ready next year, a senior official said on Wednesday, after finding positive trial results in mice.Thailand will begin testing the mRNA messenger RNA vaccine in monkeys next week ...

COVID positive cook at Bengaluru SAI centre had no access to hockey players; HI won't shift them

Hockey India on Wednesday ruled out shifting the Olympic-bound mens and womens hockey teams from the Sports Authority of Indias Bengaluru centre despite the death of a coronavirus-positive cook employed there as he had no access to the play...

Hyundai Motor India launches new version of mid-sized sedan Verna

Hyundai Motor India Ltd HMIL on Wednesday launched the new version of its mid-sized sedan Verna priced between Rs 9.3 lakh and Rs 15.09 lakh ex-showroom Delhi. Named as Spirited New Verna, the new offering comes in BSVI-compliant three engi...

Met Gala 2020 officially cancelled

Roll up the red carpet, because there will be no Met Gala in 2020. According to Page Six, following the Metropolitan Museum of Arts mid-March decision to close its doors and postpone the glitzy ball indefinitely in the face of the COVID-19 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020