SAI Bengaluru cook, who dies of cardiac arrest, tests positive for coronavirus

A cook employed in the Sports Authority of India's Bengaluru centre has passed away due to cardiac arrest, however, after the demise, the cook was tested for coronavirus and the results came as positive.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2020 16:01 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 16:01 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

A cook employed in the Sports Authority of India's Bengaluru centre has passed away due to cardiac arrest, however, after the demise, the cook was tested for coronavirus and the results came as positive. The sources within SAI confirmed that now the entire centre in Bengaluru will be disinfected and it has been clarified that the cook did not come in contact with any player from either the men's or women's team.

"There was a cook, he was employed in SAI Bengaluru centre, so on 16th March, once we went into lockdown, he stayed nearby so he went home. On 15th May, he was called for a meeting to discuss how to open operations and all, there was a limited number of people among the kitchen staff, with training resuming fully, we called him to discuss logistics on Friday. SAI Bengaluru is huge, the meeting happened in the admin block, the cook attended the meeting, on Monday he visited the hospital and complained of chest pain. They admitted him but he died of cardiac arrest. As per the protocol at the hospital, he was tested for coronavirus and after his death, the reports came as positive," sources within SAI told ANI. "But the main reason for his demise was cardiac arrest. Now all four people who came in contact with him, they have been quarantined. We have heard media reports saying that the cook was a popular one and he met players as well. I would like to make it clear that is not true and this is truly absurd. He has not met any players from the women's team as well. There are some guidelines that need to be followed, the guy did come into the campus, we have to now disinfect that campus," the source added.

The meeting, involving the cook was attended by 16 members, at the auditorium (seating capacity of 300) near the administrative block of the center. As per the source, the Senior Director in charge of the Bengaluru centre has also been directed to take all necessary precautions as per the health guidelines issued by the government to ensure that all players and staff housed inside the campus are safe.

On Monday, Kiren Rijiju had already clarified that the training of athletes will start, however, the use of swimming pools and gymnasium will remain suspended. His remark came as the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had laid out new guidelines allowing sports complexes and stadiums to reopen but it was said that spectators will not be permitted during the lockdown period, which has been extended till May 31.

"Sports complexes and stadia will be permitted to open. However, spectators will not be allowed," MHA said in a release. (ANI)

