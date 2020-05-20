Rugby-Bok World Cup winner Gelant joins Stormers

Rugby-Bok World Cup winner Gelant joins StormersReuters | Updated: 20-05-2020 20:16 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 20:16 IST
South Africa World Cup-winning fullback Warrick Gelant has made the switch from the Bulls to their great Super Rugby rivals the Stormers, officials confirmed on Wednesday.
Gelant, 25, will swap Pretoria for Cape Town and has been brought in to fill the gap left by another Springbok, Dillyn Leyds, who has moved to La Rochelle in France. "Warrick has established himself as one of the most dynamic backline players in South Africa, so we could not be more thrilled to have him on our books going forward," Stormers coach John Dobson said in a statement.
Gelant, who can also play on the wing, was part of the Bok squad that lifted the World Cup in Japan last November, though he did not feature in the match-day squad in the final win over England. (Reporting By Nick Said; Editing by Nick Macfie)
- READ MORE ON:
- Super Rugby
- Pretoria
- France
- Cape Town
- South Africa
- Japan
ALSO READ
France hoping to deploy StopCovid app by June 2 - minister
France hoping to deploy StopCOVID app by June 2 - minister
Cycling-No guarantee Tour will go ahead, says France sports minister
France accuses Apple of refusing help with "StopCovid" app
WHO says France COVID-19 case in December "not surprising"