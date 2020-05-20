Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jeev excited to have first swing after 2 months but predicted no tournaments in near future

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 20-05-2020 21:18 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 20:35 IST
Jeev excited to have first swing after 2 months but predicted no tournaments in near future

As Chandigarh Golf Club threw open its sprawling greens on Wednesday after relaxation of lockdown guidelines, ace golfer Jeev Milkha Singh said he was excited to have his first swing after two months but predicted no tournaments in the near future. The club was thrown open after the central government announced a slew of relaxations in the fourth phase of the nationwide lockdown. However, barring the golf course, all other facilities like gymnasium and restaurants will remain close.

"I am really glad, this was something different. I am excited to be back on the golf course after two months. I thank God that I was able to play the game I love playing, which has given me recognition, chance to represent my country," Jeev told PTI. "When you have everything, sometimes you don't respect it that much. When you don't get these things, then you realise that this is not there forever, you must respect that. I realise that today." He said staying home in the last two months due to coronavirus-forced national lockdown taught him not to take things for granted in life.

"Had great fun at Chandigarh Golf Club today when I finally played my first round of golf after staying home every minute since March 18," he said. "I used to take golf, and many other things, for granted. Never again. Just need to count our blessings at everything life gives us." Asked about a time-frame when golf tournaments can restart, he said, "Not in the near future, it depends on country to country, how many cases they are dealing with. It depends on each country's COVID-19 graph, when the borders will open, when international flights will resume. "In India, I feel golf tournaments should start by October. In Asia, I can say by September, in USA it starts June end, in Europe in September. Putting everything in a scenario, each country will decide accordingly," he said.

On young golfers who are struggling financially due to lack of tournaments, he said, "It is really tough for the youngsters who are starting out, it's there livelihood, it is there bread and butter. If tournaments are not happening, how will they earn. "But my advice to them is they should practice and work hard, set standards. Be grateful that at least you have golf course to play and practice for the goal and when tournament starts be ready to go and make the most out of it," said Jeev, who last played in a tournament in the Malaysian Open in February. Meanwhile, club president Sandeep Singh Sandhu said it was for the first time in its six-decades history that the club remained shut for so long. During the militancy days in Punjab in 1980s, the club had remained closed for a week or so.

Sandhu said 180 golfers played on Wednesday as against a normal day turn out of 400 to 450. Strict social distancing and other norms have been put in place. Normal gap between one group and other group is eight minutes, which now is 15 minute to ensure social distancing. The summer tee off timings have been changed from 5:30 am to 7:30 pm to 7:30 am to 6:30pm now.

"People were very happy to come back. This is one of the safest sports one can play with social distancing," he said. A sanitization station has been set up by the club where golfers can sanitise their equipment. On every alternate hole, hand sanitisers have been kept.

TRENDING

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

France warns Israel against partial annexation of West Bank

A partial annexation of the West Bank by Israel would be a serious violation, and France is working with European partners to come up with a joint action plan for prevention and reprisal should Israel make such a move, Frances foreign minis...

Turkey says low risk of second outbreak, opens to controlled tourism

Turkey does not risk a second wave of infections from the new coronavirus at the moment, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said, adding that Ankara was preparing to start what he called controlled health tourism with 31 countries as of Wednesd...

Rwanda's most-wanted genocide suspect appears before French court

Felicien Kabuga, accused of funding the 1994 Rwandan genocide, appeared before a French court on Wednesday, four days after his arrest following a quarter of a century on the run. In his first appearance in public in more than two decades, ...

UK's Cambridge University cancels face-to-face lectures until summer 2021

Britains Cambridge University became one of the first in the world on Wednesday to announce that all its lectures would be delivered online over the next academic year because of the coronavirus outbreak.The university, which shut its campu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020