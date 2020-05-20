Left Menu
Zer0 returning 'home,' joins Royal Ravens

The London Royal Ravens announced the addition of Englishman Trei "Zer0" Morris on Wednesday, pending league approval. The former Red Reserve and FaZe Clan star joined the New York Subliners last September, saying at the time "I had to come here. It was my desired destination."

"He's coming home," the Ravens tweeted Wednesday. We're delighted to announce Zer0 as the newest member of the London Royal Ravens!" However, the 22-year-old struggled during the first part of the Call of Duty League season and was moved to the bench in favor of Nick "Happy" Suda, who has since been replaced by Makenzie "Mack" Kelley.

Zer0 has competed in the COD scene since 2015, including a stint with Splyce, among others. He will now be reunited with former FaZe teammate Matthew "Skrapz" Marshall. "Ive waited nearly 4 months to be back playing on a starting roster and i finally get to do that," Zer0 tweeted Wednesday. "havent been this excited to play in so long, thank you."

The Ravens are currently tied for seventh in the CDL standings with 50 points leading into this week's Seattle Home Series. London is scheduled to face the Los Angeles Guerrillas in their opening group match Friday.

