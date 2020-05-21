Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reports: NFL reinstates Cowboys DE Smith

Reuters | Updated: 21-05-2020 03:26 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 03:26 IST
Reports: NFL reinstates Cowboys DE Smith

While much of the talk about the Dallas Cowboys this offseason has been about their offense, their defense got a potential huge boost on Wednesday, as the NFL conditionally reinstated defensive end Aldon Smith, multiple media outlets reported. The 30-year-old was an instant star when he entered the NFL in 2011, registering 33.5 sacks in his first 32 games for the San Francisco 49ers and earning first-team All-Pro honors in 2012.

However, following a series of arrests and off-field issues, as well as multiple team and league suspensions, Smith was suspended for one year by the NFL in November 2015, and he has not played in the league since. According to ESPN, Smith will be allowed to take part in meetings and the Cowboys' virtual offseason program beginning next week. ESPN also reported that Smith had a video call with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell last Thursday.

San Francisco drafted Smith No. 7 overall out of Missouri in 2011. Shortly after his second season, Smith was arrested on suspicion of DUI, his first of two such arrests and the start of a series of legal and personal issues that limited Smith to 18 games over the next two seasons and ultimately saw the 49ers release him in August 2015 -- following another alcohol-related arrest. The then-Oakland Raiders signed Smith to a one-year contract in September 2015, but nine games into that season, the league handed down its one-year ban.

In November 2018, Smith pleaded no contest to charges of false imprisonment and violating a court order after he originally faced misdemeanor charges of domestic violence, assault with force likely to produce bodily injury, false imprisonment and vandalism stemming from an alleged domestic-violence incident. The Cowboys signed Smith to a one-year contract in April that could be worth up to a reported $4 million.

In all, Smith has 47.5 sacks and six forced fumbles in 59 career games (37 starts). Dallas has had a busy offseason, signing wide receiver Amari Cooper to a five-year, $100 million deal, adding a free agent class headlined by kicker Greg Zuerlein, defensive tackle Gerald McCoy and quarterback Andy Dalton, and drafting wide receiver CeeDee Lamb in the first round last month.

The team still continues to work on a long-term extension with quarterback Dak Prescott, however. The club placed the franchise tag on Prescott this offseason, meaning if nothing else he will make more than $31 million on a one-year deal in 2020. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Mumbai, May 20 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Siyaram's organises Textile Mahakumbh to discuss future of retail biz

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Movie producer talks on development & Johnny Depp’s returning

Fast & Furious 9: Release date, cast revealed, Fast & Furious 10 possible in 2022

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Two-day-old baby youngest victim of COVID-19 in S Africa

A two-day-old baby became the youngest victim of coronavirus in South Africa as the death toll due to the infection continues to rise ahead of the proposed easing of lockdown restrictions from June 1. According to the latest figures, the fa...

U.S. regulators open door to possible tightening of Huawei chip curb

U.S. regulators are open to making changes to close what some see as a loophole in a new rule aimed at curbing global chip sales to blacklisted Chinese telecoms equipment maker Huawei Technologies Ltd, two U.S. officials said on Wednesday.T...

Iran will support any nation or group that fights Israel -supreme leader

Iran will support any nation or group that fights Israel, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday, ahead of this weeks annual observance of Quds Jerusalem Day to express support for Palestinians.We will support and assist an...

U.S. arrests 2 men wanted by Japan over ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn's escape

U.S. authorities on Wednesday arrested a former U.S. Army Special Forces soldier and another man in Massachusetts wanted by Japan on charges that they enabled the escape of former Nissan Motor Co boss Carlos Ghosn out of the country. Former...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020