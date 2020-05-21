Left Menu
Development News Edition

Report: Seahawks offer RB Freeman deal worth $4M

Reuters | Updated: 21-05-2020 06:52 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 06:52 IST
Report: Seahawks offer RB Freeman deal worth $4M

Former Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman has a one-year, $4 million offer on the table from the Seattle Seahawks, NFL Network reported. The offer reportedly has a base value of less than $3 million, with the rest of the money available in incentives.

Freeman, who turned 28 earlier this year, had three years and $21 million remaining on his contract when he was released by the Falcons on March 16, two years into a five-year deal. A fourth-round pick by the Falcons in 2014 who was twice named to the Pro Bowl, Freeman posted back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in 2015-16. He rushed for 656 yards and two touchdowns and caught 59 passes for 410 yards and four sores in 14 games in 2019. His career totals include 5,987 yards from scrimmage and 43 touchdowns.

The Seahawks have a full crew of running backs already under contract and are considered bringing back Marshawn Lynch, per reports. Chris Carson is the lead back with Rashaad Penny, a 2018 first-round pick who could start the season on the physically unable to perform list, and 2020 fourth-round pick DeeJay Dallas joining Travis Homer among the team's backups.

NFL Network reported the Seahawks have also talked to free agent Carlos Hyde, who ran for 1,070 yards with the Houston Texans last season. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Fast & Furious 9: Release date, cast revealed, Fast & Furious 10 possible in 2022

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Movie producer talks on development & Johnny Depp’s returning

Siyaram's organises Textile Mahakumbh to discuss future of retail biz

Frozen 3 on Elsa’s love, Anna-Kristoff wedding, movie to have ‘best storyline’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

New Board announced to provide strategic advice to Stats NZ

Ensuring that Stats NZs direction and strategy best supports government policy decisions will be a key focus for a new Governance Advisory Board announced today by the Minister for Statistics, James Shaw.The new Governance Advisory Board wi...

Govt invests in upgrades to Air Force Base Ohakea's infrastructure

The Coalition Government has approved a business case for 206 million in upgrades to critical infrastructure at Royal New Zealand Air Force Base Ohakea, with the first phase starting later this year, Defence Minister Ron Mark announced toda...

Amazon launches first big-budget game title, Crucible

Add game developer to Amazons list of operations alongside online retailer and video content streamer. The Seattle-based conglomerate released a free-to-play online shooting game, Crucible, on Wednesday.Crucible is the first big-budget rele...

UN urges Venezuela's rival political leaders to resume talks

The United Nations called on Venezuelas feuding political leaders Wednesday to urgently resume serious negotiations, while Russia and its Caracas government ally traded barbs with the United States and Colombia over a failed armed raid on t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020