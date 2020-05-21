Report: Seahawks offer RB Freeman deal worth $4M

Former Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman has a one-year, $4 million offer on the table from the Seattle Seahawks, NFL Network reported. The offer reportedly has a base value of less than $3 million, with the rest of the money available in incentives.

Freeman, who turned 28 earlier this year, had three years and $21 million remaining on his contract when he was released by the Falcons on March 16, two years into a five-year deal. A fourth-round pick by the Falcons in 2014 who was twice named to the Pro Bowl, Freeman posted back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in 2015-16. He rushed for 656 yards and two touchdowns and caught 59 passes for 410 yards and four sores in 14 games in 2019. His career totals include 5,987 yards from scrimmage and 43 touchdowns.

The Seahawks have a full crew of running backs already under contract and are considered bringing back Marshawn Lynch, per reports. Chris Carson is the lead back with Rashaad Penny, a 2018 first-round pick who could start the season on the physically unable to perform list, and 2020 fourth-round pick DeeJay Dallas joining Travis Homer among the team's backups.

NFL Network reported the Seahawks have also talked to free agent Carlos Hyde, who ran for 1,070 yards with the Houston Texans last season. --Field Level Media