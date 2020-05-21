Left Menu
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 21-05-2020 09:47 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 09:43 IST
Oh-and-Sixers: 76ers remain winless in NBA 2K
Last season, 76ers GC won the NBA 2K League Tipoff tournament, went 11-5 in the regular season, and got to the year-ending finals. The 2020 season, however, is proving much trickier to navigate.

The 76ers were swept in a two-game series by the expansion Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai on Wednesday, falling to 0-6 on the year. In other Wednesday action as part of Week 3, Hornets Venom GT rallied past the previously unbeaten Mavs Gaming 2-1, and the defending champion T-Wolves Gaming swept Pistons GT 2-0.

Originally scheduled to begin its season March 24, the NBA 2K League postponed play due to the coronavirus pandemic. On April 27, the league announced an initial six-week, online-only schedule, with all 23 teams playing eight total matches from their home markets. Action finally began May 5. Each match is a best-of-three, with the outcome of each three-game series counting as one win or one loss in the standings.

The Tigers opened play Wednesday with an 81-67 win thanks to 40 points, nine assists and six steals from Dhwan "ShiftyKaii" White plus 16 points and nine rebounds from Brian "Killeyy" Diaz. Alexander "Steez" Bernstein paced the 76ers with 22 points and 16 boards. Gen.G completed the sweep with a 67-58 victory, getting 41 points and eight assists from ShiftyKaii. Killeyy grabbed 17 rebounds. Ethan "Radiant" White led the 76ers with 37 points.

Gen.G improved to 2-2 in its inaugural season. "We've been in a lot of close games, with the Warriors, the Kings, but we just didn't close 'em out," ShiftyKaii said. "That's one of the problems that we're working on, closing out games. But once we figure that out, I think we'll be top 10. ...

"I'm playing with great teammates. ... All my teammates make it easier for me." The Hornets dropped their first game to the Mavs 72-64 before bouncing back for 67-57 and 68-64 wins.

In the opener, the Mavs got 19 points from Justin "Sherm" Sherman, 18 points from Joshua "Spartxn" McHatten and 18 points, 16 rebounds, and seven assists from Peter "PeteBeBallin" Malin. The Hornets' Justin "Snubby" Stemerman scored a game-high 26 points. Snubby's 18 points led a balanced Hornets attack in the second game. Sherm scored 18 for the Mavs, and PetBeBallin had 19 points and 15 rebounds.

The Hornets rode Snubby's 28 points and Zaeya "Zae" Ishak's 19 points to a victory in the series finale. Artreyo "Dimez" Boyd topped the Mavs with 28 points in the loss. The T-Wolves began with a 67-54 win over the Pistons behind 31 points from Michael "BearDaBeast" Key plus 16 points and 14 rebounds from Mihad "FEAST" Feratovic. The Pistons' Johnathon "Demon JT" Fields scored 17 points.

The second game was a 79-69 victory for the T-Wolves. BearDaBeast poured in 39 points, and FEAST contributed 10 points and 12 boards. Devin "DevGoss" Gossett led the Pistons with 23 points, and Demon JT added 21 points and 10 assists. Four matches are scheduled for Thursday:

--Raptors Uprising GC vs. Hawks Talon GC --Grizz Gaming vs. Heat Check Gaming

--Jazz Gaming vs. Magic Gaming --Cavs Legion GC vs. Celtics Crossover Gaming

The Jazz and the Celtics will be making their season debuts. NBA 2K League standings

T1. Raptors Uprising GC, 5-0 T1. Warriors Gaming Squad, 5-0

3. Mavs Gaming, 4-1 T4. Blazer5 Gaming, 2-0

T4. Hawks Talon GC, 3-1 T4. Hornets Venom GT, 3-1

T4. T-Wolves Gaming, 3-1 T4. Wizards District Gaming, 3-1

T9. Bucks Gaming, 2-2 T9. Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai, 2-2

T9. Kings Guard Gaming, 2-2 T9. Magic Gaming, 1-1

T9. Celtics Crossover Gaming, 0-0 T9. Jazz Gaming, 0-0

T9. NetsGC, 0-0 T16. Pacers Gaming, 2-3

T16. Knicks Gaming, 1-2 T18. Cavs Legion GC, 1-3

T18. Grizz Gaming, 0-2 T18. Pistons GT, 0-2

21. Heat Check Gaming, 0-4 22. Lakers Gaming, 0-5

23. 76ers GC, 0-6 --Field Level Media

