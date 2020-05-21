Washington Justice oust GM, coach

General manager Analynn "Bawlynn" Dang and individual coach Christopher "Bani" Benell were let go by the Washington Justice. The moves coincide with the departure of the franchise's two remaining American players, Corey "Corey" Nigra and Ethan "Stratus" Yankel.

Dang and Bennell had been with the franchise since 2019. "I'm no longer with the Washington Justice, it was a pleasure working with the GMs, coaches, and players. Hope to see you guys succeed. I might create a twitlonger later with my thoughts coalesced," Bennell, a former support player for the Houston Outlaws, said via Twitter.

The team owns a 3-10 record and is 19th out of 20 teams in the Season 3 standings. Grant Paranjape, Justice vice president, said the decision was made "to better equip our competitive team for success."

The Justice roster is comprised of all South Korean players with the exception of Swede Elliot "ELLIVOTE" Vaneryd. --Field Level Media