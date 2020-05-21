Left Menu
Development News Edition

English lower leagues call for relegation and promotion to stay

PTI | London | Updated: 21-05-2020 21:39 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 21:39 IST
English lower leagues call for relegation and promotion to stay

The English Football League (EFL) reiterated on Thursday that promotion and relegation should be kept in place even if the season is ended prematurely by the coronavirus crisis. Clubs agreed to end the League Two campaign last week because of the pandemic and proposed no team should be relegated to the fifth-tier National League.

But the EFL, which oversees the three divisions below the Premier League, said relegation remained in its draft framework on how the 2019/20 season should be concluded, meaning bottom side Stevenage would go down from League Two. The regulations state each league will be decided on a points-per-game basis if they cannot be completed.

A simple majority of clubs (51 percent) would need to vote to end the season in each division. If the plans for League Two are approved, Crewe, Swindon and Plymouth would be automatically promoted.

"The principle of relegation across all three divisions is integral to the integrity of the pyramid, from the Premier League down to the National League," the EFL said in a statement. The board said playoffs should still go ahead in the event of curtailment but should not be extended beyond the regular four teams.

League One clubs are divided over a return and an extended playoff format to include the likes of Sunderland and Ipswich, who would miss out based on points-per-game, had been mooted. The majority of Championship clubs are reportedly keen to finish the season, with the target to return to action next month.

"The Board has always acknowledged that a single solution to satisfy all clubs would always be hard to find, but we are at the point now where strong, definitive action is need for the good of the League and its members," said EFL chairman Rick Parry. AFP SSC SSC.

TRENDING

Fast & Furious 9: Release date, cast revealed, Fast & Furious 10 possible in 2022

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Movie producer talks on development & Johnny Depp’s returning

Frozen 3 on Elsa’s love, Anna-Kristoff wedding, movie to have ‘best storyline’

Siyaram's organises Textile Mahakumbh to discuss future of retail biz

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-China finally moves towards tougher national security laws for Hong Kong

Beijing is moving to impose new national security legislation on Hong Kong, it announced on Thursday, following last years often violent anti-China unrest that plunged the city into its deepest turmoil since it returned to Beijing rule in 1...

Punjab's COVID-19 death toll rises to 39, tally 2,028

A two-month-old boy died of coronavirus in Punjab, taking the death toll to 39, while 23 fresh infections pushed the total number of cases in the state to 2,028, officials said on Thursday. The infant, who was suffering from pneumonia, died...

Hundreds killed in South Sudan tribal clashes - ICRC

Hundreds of civilians, including three aid workers, were killed in a series of tribal clashes in villages in South Sudans vast Jonglei state, the International Committee of the Red Cross ICRC said on Thursday.The territory of South Sudan ha...

13 workers die in Bangladesh road accident

A speeding truck loaded with iron bars overturned Thursday in heavy rain after its driver apparently lost control, killing 13 passengers in northern Bangladesh, police said. The truck was travelling from Dhaka and the dead were day laborers...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020