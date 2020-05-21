Tarzan, Wadid latest to leave Griffin

Griffin terminated the contracts of two more players from their League of Legends roster on Thursday, continuing the decimation of the team that was a world quarterfinalist last year. Jungler Seung-yong "Tarzan" Lee and support Bae-in "Wadid" Kim left the team, becoming the fifth players to do so since Sunday. The moves come after Griffin finished last in the League of Legends Champions Korea Spring Split and wound up relegated from the LCK.

Griffin made the announcement on Twitter and said the contract terminations were a "mutual agreement" with the players. "We are sincerely thankful to both players, for always giving in their best. Thank you," the team said.

Head coach Sang-young "H Dragon" Han and coach Chang-seok "GBM" Lee were dismissed on Tuesday, two days after Griffin terminated the contracts of Ui-jin "Untara" Park, Woo-hyeon "Ucal" Son and Do-hyeon "Viper" Park. Wadid, 22, signed with Griffin just last month. Tarzan, 20, had been with Griffin since 2017.

--Field Level Media