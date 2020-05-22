Reports: Prescott, Cowboys debating contract length

The Dallas Cowboys and franchise-tagged quarterback Dak Prescott are hung up the length of a potential long-term contract, multiple outlets reported Thursday. After NBC Sports' Chris Simms reported Prescott turned down a five-year, $175 million offer and is seeking at least $45 million in the final season of his deal, multiple outlets refuted the report.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the only discussions between Prescott and the Cowboys recently have focused on the length of the deal, with Prescott preferring a shorter contract and the team preferring a longer one. CBS Sports' Patrik Walker reported the Cowboys are offering a five-year contract -- after starting at "upwards of a seven-year term" -- while Prescott is asking for four years, after originally countering at three years.

The report added that the Cowboys are offering about $35 million annually with $106 million guaranteed, and Prescott is "mulling and building a counteroffer" but is not necessarily turning the offer down. A shorter deal would allow Prescott to cash in a few years from now, after an expected spike in the salary cap due to new TV contracts.

The sides have until July 15 to agree to a long-term contract, or Prescott would play the 2020 season on the $33 million franchise tag and approach free agency again next spring. If the Cowboys were to tag him again in 2021, it would cost them just shy of $40 million. The Cowboys have said repeatedly that they will get a deal done with Prescott, a 26-year-old two-time Pro Bowler whom Dallas drafted in the fourth round in 2016.

Prescott set career highs in 2019 with 4,902 passing yards and 30 touchdown passes. --Field Level Media