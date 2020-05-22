Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reports: Prescott, Cowboys debating contract length

Reuters | Updated: 22-05-2020 01:38 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 01:38 IST
Reports: Prescott, Cowboys debating contract length

The Dallas Cowboys and franchise-tagged quarterback Dak Prescott are hung up the length of a potential long-term contract, multiple outlets reported Thursday. After NBC Sports' Chris Simms reported Prescott turned down a five-year, $175 million offer and is seeking at least $45 million in the final season of his deal, multiple outlets refuted the report.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the only discussions between Prescott and the Cowboys recently have focused on the length of the deal, with Prescott preferring a shorter contract and the team preferring a longer one. CBS Sports' Patrik Walker reported the Cowboys are offering a five-year contract -- after starting at "upwards of a seven-year term" -- while Prescott is asking for four years, after originally countering at three years.

The report added that the Cowboys are offering about $35 million annually with $106 million guaranteed, and Prescott is "mulling and building a counteroffer" but is not necessarily turning the offer down. A shorter deal would allow Prescott to cash in a few years from now, after an expected spike in the salary cap due to new TV contracts.

The sides have until July 15 to agree to a long-term contract, or Prescott would play the 2020 season on the $33 million franchise tag and approach free agency again next spring. If the Cowboys were to tag him again in 2021, it would cost them just shy of $40 million. The Cowboys have said repeatedly that they will get a deal done with Prescott, a 26-year-old two-time Pro Bowler whom Dallas drafted in the fourth round in 2016.

Prescott set career highs in 2019 with 4,902 passing yards and 30 touchdown passes. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

OneNet first NZ cloud service provider to be awarded ISO27001 certification

Entertainment News Roundup: Spotify new home for Joe Rogan's podcast; California to give guidelines for restarting TV and movie production and more

UK healthcare workers begin COVID-19 hydroxychloroquine trial

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Syria puts temporary travel ban on businessman Rami Makhlouf -ministry on Facebook

A Syrian court has placed a temporary travel ban on prominent businessman Rami Makhlouf, a copy of the court order posted on the Ministry of Justices Facebook page showed on Thursday, amid a high-profile dispute over his mobile phone compan...

Trump says he may support another coronavirus stimulus bill

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he may support another fiscal stimulus bill to help prop up the economy during the coronavirus outbreak, though he did not provide any details on what he would like to see in such legislation.I t...

Pakistani police arrest cousin of two girls murdered over social media kissing video

Pakistani police have arrested the cousin of two teenage girls whom he is suspected of killing after a video of the girls kissing a man went viral on social media, officials said on Thursday. Jasima Bibi and Saeeda Bibi, sisters aged 16 and...

Immortals introduce Valorant roster

Immortals unveiled four of the five members for their new professional Valorant roster on Thursday, with all four bringing backgrounds from Counter-Strike Global Offensive. The team announced the additions of Yannick Koler Blanchette, Amgal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020