Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Adam Scott skipping June tournaments, doubts PGA safety plan

Adam Scott, like all PGA Tour professionals, must measure his personal risk before returning to the golf course for scheduled events. And for now, Scott's decision is to stay away from tournaments. From Scott's perspective, the new rules established by the PGA to keep players safe and healthy amid the coronavirus pandemic aren't enough. Yearly lockdown would be good for planet, says Tsitsipas

The coronavirus pandemic has stalled young Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas's burgeoning career but he remains philosophical about the current tennis shutdown. The world number six would have been preparing for the French Open that was originally scheduled to start this weekend but was postponed to September. WADA study shows TUEs offer no 'meaningful' link to Olympic medals

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said on Thursday a study it conducted showed there is no meaningful association between an athlete having a therapeutic use exemption and winning an Olympic medal. Therapeutic use exemptions (TUE) are special permission granted by anti-doping organisations that allow an athlete to use a prohibited substance as long as there is a legitimate medical need. FINA postpones 2020 World Swimming Championships to December 2021 due to COVID-19

This year's World Swimming Championships in Abu Dhabi, scheduled to take place in December, have been pushed back by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, swimming's world governing body FINA said on Thursday. The competition will now be held from Dec. 13-18, 2021. The World Aquatics Convention will also take place in Abu Dhabi from Dec 10-12, 2021, FINA said in a statement https://fina.org/news/pr-19-new-dates-fina-world-swimming-championships-25m-abu-dhabi. NHL mulls return with 24-team playoffs

The NHL and NHL Players' Association are mulling a return to action this summer with a playoff format featuring 24 teams in a conference-based setup, SportsNet reported Wednesday night. Discussions within the NHLPA executive committee could take place as early as Thursday, according to SportsNet report and ESPN. Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on sports events around the world

Major sports events around the world that are in the process of re-starting or which have been rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic: SOCCER Report: Dolphins QB Rosen drawing trade interest

Dolphins quarterback Josh Rosen is attracting interest from teams who expect the former first-round pick to be the odd man out after Miami drafted Tua Tagovailoa, NFL Network reported. Tagovailoa could be limited as a rookie to fully recover from recent injuries, including hip and ankle surgery in 2019, and the Alabama product repeatedly has made reference to entering the league ready to learn as a backup. The Dolphins also have Jake Rudock, who spent 2019 on the practice squad, on the roster. Ryan Fitzpatrick is the incumbent starter. Indycar cancels two more races

IndyCar cancelled two more races on Thursday, forced to tweak its schedule due to restrictions put in place by the novel coronavirus outbreak. Races in Toronto on July 12 and Richmond, Virginia on June 27 were cancelled while REV Group Grand Prix at Road America was rescheduled from June 21 to July 11-12, making a double-header at the icon road course near Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. Esports:'Despacito' singer Fonsi joins F1 fast stream in virtual Monaco GP

Singer-songwriter Luis Fonsi, who broke all-time streaming records with his 2017 hit 'Despacito' (slowly), is joining the Formula One fast stream for a virtual Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday. The Miami-based Puerto Rican will line up in Racing Point colours in a field with eight regular F1 drivers, including Ferrari's Charles Leclerc who will still be a home favourite on simulated streets. Gronk: 'Four more protein shakes' from 260, ideal playing weight

Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski ramped up workouts and caloric intake to be ready for a big role in Tampa Bay this season. Gronkowski, acquired from the New England Patriots in an April trade, came out of retirement to join Tom Brady with the Buccaneers. In just one year away, Gronkowski was noticeably leaner, dropping from 260 pounds to 240.