Baseball players respond to MLB on virus protocols

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 22-05-2020 09:42 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 09:42 IST
The baseball players' association gave management a wide-ranging response to a 67-page proposed set of protocols for a season to be played during the coronavirus pandemic. Management had presented the union and the 30 teams the proposed draft last Friday.

The union said Thursday it addressed: protections for high-risk players, access to pre- and postgame therapies, testing frequency, protocols for positive tests, in-stadium medical personnel and sanitization procedures. Players viewed many of the concepts in the original draft as over-the-top, such as arriving in uniform at the ballparks, a prohibition on them leaving without team permission and a ban on guests other than immediate family members. Players also objected to a ban on the use of showers and hydrotherapy.

The union wants more frequent testing than management's proposed “multiple times per week." MLB is expected to make an economic proposal to the union within a few days. MLB hopes to start the season by early July..

