72 Pin stun G2 in Fusion Rocket League's NA qualifier

Ninth-seeded 72 Pin Connector upset top-seeded G2 Esports 3-2 on Thursday in the Fusion Rocket League's North American qualifying tournament, sealing a place in the main draw of the $25,000 event. Second-seeded Rogue, third-seeded Spacestation Gaming and 13th-seeded Stromboli also wrapped up spots in the eight-team North American main event, scheduled to run Monday through May 31.

Each of the four qualifying teams went 3-0 on Thursday. The qualifying event features 32 teams competing in best-of-five matches. The first game is a three-on-three matchup, followed by a two-on-two game and then a one-on-one battle. If a fourth game is necessary, the trailing team picks the format, and the other team chooses the format if a fifth game is needed.

72 Pin Connector got past Warriors International 3-1, then beat Susquehanna Soniqs 3-2 before taking down G2. Jacob "Jacob" McDowell and "LionBlaze" went unbeaten for 72 Pin Connector in two-on-two action, and LionBlaze swept five one-on-one matches. Stromboli held on for a 3-2 win over Ellevens Esports, then swept NRG Esports 3-0 and eUnited 3-0. Austin "AlphaKep" Kepner and "JPow" went 4-0 in two-on-two matches.

Rogue opened with a 3-0 win over 3 Star Armada before edging Plot Twist 3-2. Team Envy then jumped out to a 2-0 lead, but Rogue won the last three games -- the final one 3-2 in overtime -- to claim the series. Jason "firstkiller" Corral swept his four one-on-one matchups. Spacestation downed Look at Curry and Mirage, both 3-0, before holding on for a 3-2 victory over Team Meteor. Tshaka "Arsenal" Lateef Taylor Jr. and Caden "Sypical" Pellegrin finished 4-0 in two-on-two play.

Twenty teams remain in contention for the final four main-draw spots as qualifying concludes Friday. The Friday losers-bracket schedule:

--Divine vs. Flight; Mirage vs. Enormity eSports; winners meet for the right to oppose eUnited --Affinity vs. Ellevens Esports; Plot Twist vs. sup; winners meet for the right to oppose G2 Esports

--Pittsburgh Knight vs. Vision; NRG Esports vs. Double Tap; winners meet for the right to oppose Team Meteor --Susquehanna Soniqs vs. Look at Curry; Jamal Jabary vs. Cloud9; winners meet for the right to oppose Team Envy

The main North American tournament will have separate single-elimination brackets for three-on-three, two-on-two and one-on-one play, with each team competing in all brackets. All series will be best-of-seven, and any player from any team may play in any format. Final standings for each of the three formats will be calculated, with 17 points awarded to the first-place team, 11 points awarded to the second-place team, and seven points given to both the third- and fourth-place teams.

The team with top overall point total across all three disciplines will be the champion. The overall winner will get $4,500, with the runner-up getting $3,000 and the third-place team receiving $2,000. If teams end up tied in the overall standings, they will split the prize money; no tiebreaker matches will be held.

Additional prize money will be awarded to the top three in each of three-on-three, two-on-two and one-on-one brackets: $1,500 for first, $1,000 for second and $500 for third. Fusion Rocket League - North American qualifying placement

1-4. (qualified for main event) -- 72 Pin Connector, Stromboli, Rogue, Spacestation Gaming 5-8. (qualify for main event) -- four teams TBD

9-12. four teams TBD 13-16. four teams TBD

17-24. eight teams TBD 25-32. Uva, Warriors International, Momentum, Avidity Esports, fall, 3 Star Armada, Legion, Charlotte Phoenix

--Field Level Media