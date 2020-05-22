Ready with my plan to resume training: Indian weightlifting coach

Indian weightlifting coach Vijay Sharma said he is ready with his plan of action and is just waiting to receive the order to resume training. The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Sunday laid out new guidelines, allowing sports complexes and stadiums to reopen. However, spectators will not be permitted during the lockdown period, which has been extended until May 31.

Also, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Thursday released its Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the resumption of training of the athletes. "I was there in the online meeting but still have not received the order to resume training. I am ready with my plan for training, only waiting for the orders. We have 16 platforms available in Patiala and have nine athletes, so, we have enough resources and we can have good distancing as well," Sharma told ANI.

"Before the COVID-19, we used to do training in groups but now we will do it individually. One athlete on one platform and we will also maintain proper hygiene and will follow the guidelines to keep athletes healthy and risk-free," he added. (ANI)