Left Menu
Development News Edition

Froome relishing 'new challenge' in virtual cycling race

PTI | Milan | Updated: 22-05-2020 16:39 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 16:39 IST
Froome relishing 'new challenge' in virtual cycling race

Four-time Tour de France champion Chris Froome said he was relishing a new test as he headlines 'The Challenge of Stars' virtual cycling race against an Italian backdrop this weekend. The Giro d'Italia, the first Grand Tour of the season, originally set for May 9-31, has been pushed back until October.

But 16 riders -- eight sprinters and eight climbers -- will participate in a knockout tournament in two categories on the BKOOL cycling simulation platform. "At a time like this when we are unable to race it's great to be able to use technology to put on an event like The Challenge of Stars and bring entertainment to the cycling fans," said former Giro d'Italia winner Froome.

Sprinters will race over 1.2km in the virtual Tuscan countryside on Saturday, with climbers including Froome and fellow multiple Grand Tour winner Vincenzo Nibali of Italy tackling a 2.9km ascent up a simulated Stelvio on Sunday. Team Ineos rider Froome will ride against France's Warren Barguil of Team Arkea Samsic in the head-to-head format, with Nibali taking on CCC Team's Simon Geschke of Germany.

Challengers also include Germany's Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe), Denmark's Jakob Fuglsang (Astana Pro Team)and Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo), France's Nacer Bouhanni (Arkea-Samsic) and Australia's Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal)..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

OneNet first NZ cloud service provider to be awarded ISO27001 certification

Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

UK healthcare workers begin COVID-19 hydroxychloroquine trial

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Prakash Javadekar launches NBA-UNDP India's Biodiversity Samrakshan Internship Programme

Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Prakash Javadekar launched NBA-UNDP Indias Biodiversity Samrakshan Internship Programme and addressed the virtual celebration of International Day for Biological Diversity on Friday. In hi...

Afghans throng markets ahead of Muslim holiday despite virus fears

Kabuls markets were teeming on Friday in the countdown to the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr as Afghans disregarded government safety guidelines to contain rising coronavirus infections across the country.Afghanistan had recorded 9,216 cases...

South Africa scientists say up to 50,000 COVID-19 deaths possible

South Africa could see up to 50,000 coronavirus deaths and as many as 3 million infections by the end of the year as the southern hemisphere winter leads to a higher rate of infection, scientific models showed on Thursday.The country alread...

UK to set out more details on schools re-opening as soon as possible - spokesman

Britain will set out more details of its plans for the reopening of schools to some pupils as soon as we can, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday, adding ministers trusted head teachers to take their own decisions. S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020