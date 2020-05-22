Left Menu
Development News Edition

AITA asks state bodies to make COVID Task force, bars academies from resuming training

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2020 16:48 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 16:48 IST
AITA asks state bodies to make COVID Task force, bars academies from resuming training

The national tennis federation has discouraged organising the doubles competition besides advising against resumption of training at its registered academies when activities resume after the lockdown. In the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), a 14-page document, circulated to the state associations on Thursday, the national tennis federation outlined steps to be taken before and after training is permitted. The All India Tennis Association (AITA) said it "does not recommend coaching trainees at the AITA registered academies till the time the GOI (Government of India) and the respective state governments give a clear go ahead on resumption of coaching at Academies." The reason listed out is that it might be difficult to enforce the social distancing and COVID safety guidelines for coaching schemes and academies for children and younger players because of the need for dealing with a larger number of players/visitors at a time and for accommodating more than one player on every court. The federation said only singles competitions should be conducted. "Avoid playing doubles, which could lead to incidental contact and unwanted proximity. If you do play doubles, avoid all incidental contact, No Chest Bumps and no whispering to each other from a close distance to strategise." The AITA also asked players not to rush their way back into play prior to competition. "Given the layoff from competing, players will be more susceptible to under-training, over-use and other injuries," it said.

"All personal training equipment belonging to the player must be disinfected by the athlete before inducted into the training centre. "As most injuries occur early in the season, de-conditioned players shall not be rushed back to full practice, or competition. Activities may be increased upon resumption of training," it explained further.

AITA has also advised on the use of balls. "Take one set of numbered balls, and have your playing partner take a set of balls from the other can. Proceed with play, making sure to pick up your set of numbered balls only. "Should a ball with the other number wind up on your side of the court, do not touch the ball with your hands. Use your racquet head or feet to advance the ball to the other side of the court." The federation has asked all centres to identify and assign a COVID-19 taskforce, which will guide and monitor all players / trainees and staff within the centres. "This Task Force will overall supervise and implement protocols outlined in this SOP in tandem with Government of India (GoI) guidelines." The AITA recommended that the players should avoid using hands to pick up the balls and should use racquet/foot to pick up balls and hit them to opponent.

"If a ball from another court comes to you, send it back with a kick or with your racquet." It also tasked the site in-charge to clean the venue/courts daily, regularly disinfect the high-touch surfaces apart from fixing separate on-court chairs by two metres (approx 6.6 feet) and separate all spectators by 2 metres where possible. The SOP also advised against sharing personal equipment such as rackets, bottles, wristbands, towels etc.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

OneNet first NZ cloud service provider to be awarded ISO27001 certification

Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

UK healthcare workers begin COVID-19 hydroxychloroquine trial

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Prakash Javadekar launches NBA-UNDP India's Biodiversity Samrakshan Internship Programme

Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Prakash Javadekar launched NBA-UNDP Indias Biodiversity Samrakshan Internship Programme and addressed the virtual celebration of International Day for Biological Diversity on Friday. In hi...

Afghans throng markets ahead of Muslim holiday despite virus fears

Kabuls markets were teeming on Friday in the countdown to the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr as Afghans disregarded government safety guidelines to contain rising coronavirus infections across the country.Afghanistan had recorded 9,216 cases...

South Africa scientists say up to 50,000 COVID-19 deaths possible

South Africa could see up to 50,000 coronavirus deaths and as many as 3 million infections by the end of the year as the southern hemisphere winter leads to a higher rate of infection, scientific models showed on Thursday.The country alread...

UK to set out more details on schools re-opening as soon as possible - spokesman

Britain will set out more details of its plans for the reopening of schools to some pupils as soon as we can, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday, adding ministers trusted head teachers to take their own decisions. S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020