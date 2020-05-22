Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bucs GM had two-year plan to land Brady

Reuters | Updated: 22-05-2020 20:23 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 20:23 IST
Bucs GM had two-year plan to land Brady

Landing Tom Brady was a monumental success borne of an even more substantial mission executed by general manager Jason Licht and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Licht said Thursday night in an ESPN interview that landing Brady was possible because the Buccaneers hired Bruce Arians as head coach in 2019.

"Getting Tom here, quite frankly, started with hiring Bruce last year," Licht said. "I don't know if we would be in this situation right now without Bruce Arians as our head coach. And they're kind of living parallel lives right now; they've got something to prove, and they want to do it now." Brady was the target of Arians as soon as it became apparent the 42-year-old could actually leave New England. Arians did not hide his affection for Brady and New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees in February at the NFL Scouting Combine. Arians openly said he couldn't commit to Jameis Winston -- all three were due to be unrestricted free agents -- without "seeing what's behind Door No. 2."

Turns out his No. 1 choice, Brady, was ready and willing to join the Buccaneers. He signed a two-year, $50 million deal and Winston was set free. Brady has generated a palpable buzz in Florida, with expectations pushing the Buccaneers into a tier of teams on favorite status at some sportsbooks. That's new territory for Licht, considering the Buccaneers last appeared in the postseason in 2007.

Then again, the playoffs are the only life Brady has known in the NFL. He's won 13 consecutive division titles and played in nine Super Bowls. With that comes heightened expectations and a bull's-eye from opponents. "I don't have a lot of concerns on that right now," said Licht, who had two stints with the Patriots and became GM of the Bucs in 2014. "We have a head coach that, to be quite frank, isn't gonna be here for the next 15, 20 years coaching the Buccaneers. So I think it was actually a perfect marriage: You've got two guys that have got something to prove; they want to win, they want to win now; they've got the same mindset."

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

One Piece Chapter 980: Fight among Supernovas of Worst Generation, title revealed

OneNet first NZ cloud service provider to be awarded ISO27001 certification

Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

UN prosecutor: remains of Rwandan war crimes suspect found in Congo

The remains of a fugitive major suspect in Rwandas 1994 genocide have been identified in a grave in the Republic of the Congo, a United Nations war crimes prosecutor said on Friday.Serge Brammertz said Augustin Bizimana, who was indicted on...

Arjun, Ranveer, Alia laud Anushka Sharma's Amazon Prime based 'Paatal Lok'

Days after actor Anushka Sharma made her web-series production debut with Amazon Prime Videos Paatal Lok, Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, and Arjun Kapoor lauded the very gripping show on social media. In what may seem like an e...

Pandemic halts vaccination for nearly 80 million children

The coronavirus pandemic is interrupting immunization against diseases including measles, polio and cholera that could put the lives of nearly 80 million children under the age of 1 at risk, according to a new analysis from the World Health...

37 dead as Pakistan plane with 107 on board crashes in residential area in Karachi

At least 37 people have died when a Pakistan International Airlines PIA plane with 107 people on board crashed into a densely populated residential area near the Jinnah International Airport here on Friday, officials said. Flight PK-8303 fr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020