Soccer-Lyon, Amiens and Toulouse have appeals rejected by French judge

Soccer-Lyon, Amiens and Toulouse have appeals rejected by French judgeReuters | Paris | Updated: 22-05-2020 23:19 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 23:19 IST
A French judge has rejected appeals by Olympique Lyonnais, Amiens and Toulouse over the decision of the French football league (LFP) to end its season early amid the COVID-19 crisis, the governing body said on Friday. "The LFP was pleased to learn that the appeals lodged by Olympique Lyonnais, Amiens SC and Toulouse FC were rejected by the summary judge of the Paris Administrative Court," the LFP said in a statement.
"In three orders issued on Friday afternoon, the court ruled that the general decisions taken by the League's board of directors on 30 April could only be challenged before the State Council, which is competent to hear regulatory decisions taken by national authorities such as the LFP." The LFP's decision to end the season with 10 games remaining meant that Lyon failed to qualify for Europe through the Ligue 1 standings while Amiens and Toulouse were relegated.
ALSO READ
French economic activity still a third below normal -INSEE
Soccer-Germany's restart shows French league could still conclude, says Lyon boss
China flaunts French connection to Wuhan lab; Ambivalent on WHO probe into origin of coronavirus
Indian, French navies 'fully engaged' in operations to aid people facing COVID-19 pandemic ordeal: Ambassador Emmanuel Lenain
French PM does not rule out re-imposing lockdown if necessary