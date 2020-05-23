Left Menu
Development News Edition

Report: Some NBA teams want to go straight to 'bubble'

Reuters | Updated: 23-05-2020 06:03 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 06:03 IST
Report: Some NBA teams want to go straight to 'bubble'

At least four teams are asking the NBA to have players travel directly to the league's proposed "campus" site to resume training rather than having them first come to the clubs' home cities, ESPN reported Friday. The NBA reportedly is looking at using one or a few venues to house multiple teams ahead of a resumption of play amid the coronavirus pandemic. Orlando and Las Vegas have been mentioned prominently as candidates to host teams in a bubble-like environment in which all players and staffers would receive regular COVID-19 tests.

At issue is the plan for teams whose areas have been hard hit by the pandemic. According to ESPN, as part of a Thursday call with NBA general managers, the Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks and Toronto Raptors were among the teams who stated their desire to avoid having players come back to their usual team training sites.

In theory, some players might need a quarantine period of up to 14 days before they would begin training at team facilities. They then might be subject to another quarantine stretch when the team heads to the site where it would resume games. Per the report, the NBA general managers discussed multiple restart options on Thursday. Continuing the regular season with all 30 teams ahead of the playoffs reportedly remains a possibility, as is a revised playoff format with a play-in round expanding the postseason field.

The New York Times' Mark Stein tweeted Friday that the NBA is also leaning toward limiting teams' traveling parties to the "campus" environment to a total of 35 players, coaches and staffers. Typical NBA road-trip parties feature more than 50 people. The NBA suspended its season March 11 when Utah Jazz All-Star center Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19. Teams have played between 63 and 67 games in the 82-game regular season.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Have Song Hye-Kyo & Hyun Bin reconciled their relationship? Know the truth behind it

One Piece Chapter 980: Fight among Supernovas of Worst Generation, title revealed

The Dragon Prince Season 4 cast revealed, Plot to pivot around region of Xaldia

Inflation outlook highly uncertain; elevated level of inflation in pulses worrisome, requires review of import duties: RBI Governor.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-Reds trio released after refusing coronavirus pay cuts

The Queensland Reds have released Wallabies lock Izack Rodda and two teammates who refused to take pay cuts during the COVID-19 shutdown, a day after the players agent said they had sought termination of their contracts. Rugby Australia RA ...

Alert in Agra over locust invasion

The Agra administration on Friday has issued an alert to farmers over a likely locust attack in the district. A swarm of locusts is headed towards the area from Karauli in Rajasthan, said an official. We got information that swarm of locust...

Unisex salon in Surat restricts 'walk-in' entries, equips staff with PPE kits

A unisex salon in Surat is giving services to customers following the norms of social distancing and taking other necessary precautions to keep coronavirus infection at bay. Further, entry is strictly based on prior appointment and walk-ins...

U.S. to exempt foreign athletes from coronavirus-related entry bans

The United States will exempt some foreign athletes who compete in professional sporting events in the United States from entry bans imposed because of the novel coronavirus epidemic, acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf said on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020