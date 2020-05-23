Bash's buzzer-beater lifts Kings to NBA 2K sweep

Rookie Matthew "Bash" Robles sank a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to seal Kings Guard Gaming's two-game sweep of Grizz Gaming in NBA 2K League action on Friday. After winning the opener 82-68, the Kings trailed 53-40 heading to the fourth quarter of the second game, but they rallied to trail by one point with 1.1 seconds remaining. Yusuf "Yusuf_Scarbz" Abdulla fired the inbounds pass to Bash at the top of the key, and Bash hit the decisive shot to give the Kings a 60-58 win.

In other matches, as Week 3 concluded, Knicks Gaming spoiled Celtics Crossover Gaming's season debut, posting a 2-1 series win, and Wizards District Gaming dumped Hornets Venom GT 2-0. The scheduled match between Heat Check Gaming and Jazz Gaming was postponed due to technical difficulties. No makeup date was announced.

Originally due to begin its season March 24, the NBA 2K League postponed playing because of the coronavirus pandemic. On April 27, the league announced an initial six-week, online-only schedule, with all 23 teams playing eight total matches from their home markets. Action finally began May 5. Each match is a best-of-three, with the outcome of each three-game series counting as one win or one loss in the standings.

The Kings won their opener against the Grizz behind 20 points apiece from Bash and Waseem "Seemo" Talbert plus 15 points, 14 rebounds, and eight assists from Connor "Dat Boy Shotz" Rodrigues. Zach "Vandi" Vandivier paced the Grizz with 23 points and eight assists, and Dayvon "GOOFY757" Curry had 12 points and 12 boards. Seemo produced a team-high 16 points as the Kings closed the series within dramatic fashion. Bash scored 15 points, and Dat Boy Shotz grabbed 18 rebounds. Vandi put up 27 points, and GOOFY757 contributed 19 points and 18 rebounds.

The Knicks held off the Celtics 60-56 in the decisive third game, which was delayed late in the first quarter due to a technical issue. Christopher "Duck" Charles scored 31 points for the Knicks while Albano "oFAB" Thomallari registered 16 points and 10 assists for the Celtics. Duck's 39 points powered the Knicks to a 69-43 victory over the Celtics in the series opener. oFAB scored 24 points in the defeat.

The Celtics leveled the series with a 58-57 win, getting 29 points from oFAB and 15 from Tamer "Bulleyy" Mustafa. Malik "OriginalMalik" Hobson had 16 points and seven assists for the Knicks, who also got 10 points and 13 rebounds from Robert "CantGuardRob" Nastasi. John "JBM" Mascone's 27 points and 14 assists guided the Wizards to a 75-69 win over the Hornets in their series opener. The Wizards' Ryan "Dayfri" Conger added 19 points and 14 rebounds. Justin "Snubby" Stemerman led the Hornets with 27 points, and teammate Alexander "Expose" Whelan had 23 points.

The Wizards pulled out a 59-56 victory to complete the sweep, getting 19 points from JBM. Expose scored 18 points, and Xavier "Type" Vescovi had 12 points and 14 rebounds for the Hornets. Week 4 opens Tuesday with four matches:

--Bucks Gaming vs. Blazer5 Gaming --Magic Gaming vs. Cavs Legion GC

--T-Wolves Gaming vs. Mavs Gaming --Knicks Gaming vs. Hornets Venom GT

NBA 2K League standings, based on winning percentage 1. Raptors Uprising GC, 6-0

2. Warriors Gaming Squad, 5-0 3. Blazer5 Gaming, 2-0

4. Jazz Gaming, 1-0 T5. Mavs Gaming, 4-1

T5. Wizards District Gaming, 4-1 7. T-Wolves Gaming, 3-1

T8. Hawks Talon GC, 3-2 T8. Hornets Venom GT, 3-2

T8. Kings Guard Gaming, 3-2 T11. Bucks Gaming, 2-2

T11. Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai, 2-2 T11. Knicks Gaming, 2-2

T11. NetsGC, 0-0 15. Pacers Gaming, 2-3

16. Magic Gaming, 1-2 17. Cavs Legion GC, 1-3

18. Heat Check Gaming, 1-4 19. Celtics Crossover Gaming, 0-1

20. Pistons GT, 0-2 21. Grizz Gaming, 0-4

22. Lakers Gaming, 0-5 23. 76ers GC, 0-6