Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reuters Sports News Summary

Reuters | Updated: 23-05-2020 10:28 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 10:28 IST
Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Queensland government halts work on 2032 Olympics bid to deal with COVID

Senior international Olympic official John Coates said on Saturday he supports a decision by Queensland's state government to postpone work on its bid for the 2032 Games while they focus on the novel coronavirus outbreak. Queensland Premier Annastascia Palaszczuk had confirmed the decision to postpone their work on the bid in a letter to the state parliament on Friday, The Australian newspaper reported. NBA: Knicks great Patrick Ewing says he has COVID-19

New York Knicks great Patrick Ewing on Friday said he has tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. The 57-year-old, who played 17 seasons in the NBA and who is currently the head coach of the Georgetown University men's basketball team, said he wanted to share his diagnosis publicly to emphasize that the virus can affect anyone. Kenin, Andreescu to be part of team event in Charleston in June

Sofia Kenin and Bianca Andreescu will be among 16 women's players to compete in Charleston next month in the largest event held since the season was derailed in mid-March by the COVID-19 crisis, the Tennis Channel said on Friday. American Kenin, who won this year's Australian Open, and Canada's Andreescu, the 2019 U.S. Open champion, will take part in the Credit One Bank Invitational, which will be aired on the Tennis Channel and begin on June 23. Forbes: Osaka highest-paid female athlete in history

Tennis star Naomi Osaka earned $37.4 million last year, a record for a female athlete, according to Forbes. The previous record was fellow tennis player Maria Sharapova's $29.7 million in 2015, according to Forbes. The magazine factors in prize money and endorsements. U.S. to exempt foreign athletes from coronavirus-related entry bans

The United States will exempt some foreign athletes who compete in professional sporting events in the United States from entry bans imposed because of the novel coronavirus epidemic, acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf said on Friday. "In today’s environment, Americans need their sports. It’s time to reopen the economy and it’s time we get our professional athletes back to work," Wolf said in a statement issued by the department announcing he had signed an order for the exemption. Reports: MLB economics proposal expected Tuesday

Major League Baseball is expected to present an economics proposal to the players association on Tuesday, according to multiple reports, with a potential 82-game season hanging in the balance. While reports have indicated owners prefer a 50-50 split of 2020 season revenue, the players appear to be in favor of earning a prorated salary based on games played. Utah Jazz coach Jerry Sloan dies at 78

Basketball Hall of Famer Jerry Sloan, who coached the Utah Jazz for 23 seasons and led them to two NBA finals, died on Friday due to complications from Parkinson's disease, his former team said. He was 78. "Jerry Sloan will always be synonymous with the Utah Jazz," the team said in a statement. "He will forever be a part of the Utah Jazz organization and we join his family, friends and fans in mourning his loss. Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on sports events around the world

Major sports events around the world that are in the process of re-starting or which have been rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic: SOCCER Patriots owner Kraft's Super Bowl ring sells for $1.025 million

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft's Super Bowl LI championship ring was auctioned off for $1.025 million on Thursday, with proceeds going towards the 'All In Challenge' which aims to feed those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic. The winner, whose identity was not disclosed, will be flown to Boston on Kraft's private jet and taken to the Gillette Stadium, where he will receive the customised ring from the Patriots owner. Formula One teams agree cost-cutting measures: BBC

Formula One's 10 teams have agreed cost-cutting measures including a budget cap of $145 million for 2021, the BBC reported on Friday. The measures have yet to be approved officially by the governing FIA's World Motor Sport Council, by an e-vote due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but that is seen as a formality and likely next week.

TRENDING

Have Song Hye-Kyo & Hyun Bin reconciled their relationship? Know the truth behind it

One Piece Chapter 980: Fight among Supernovas of Worst Generation, title revealed

The Dragon Prince Season 4 cast revealed, Plot to pivot around region of Xaldia

Inflation outlook highly uncertain; elevated level of inflation in pulses worrisome, requires review of import duties: RBI Governor.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-Door still open for Sunwolves; talks on over new TV deal - Rugby Australia

The door was not quite closed on Japans Sunwolves joining an Australian domestic competition involving Super Rugby teams, while negotiations for a new broadcast agreement had been fruitful, Rugby Australia RA said on Saturday. Super Rugby w...

Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi condole victims of Amphan, PIA crash

Expressing grief over two recent tragedies- Cyclone Amphan and Pakistani jet crash, lyricist Javed Akhtar and wife Shabana Azmi extended condolences to the families of victims. Deeply sad and concerned about the calamity that West Bengal an...

Indore COVID-19 count nears 3,000 with 83 new cases

With 83 more people testing positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours in Indore, the overall COVID-19 case count in the worst-hit district in Madhya Pradesh has climbed to 2,933, an official said on Saturday. The death toll in the distr...

Nationwide lockdown will no longer help in COVID-19 fight: Virologist Shahid Jameel

The nationwide lockdown will no longer help India in its fight against COVID-19, and in its place community-driven containment, isolation, and quarantine strategies have to be brought into play, leading virologist Shahid Jameel said. The re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020