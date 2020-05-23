Arsenal to refund season ticket holders over missed matches

English football club Arsenal have decided to give refunds to their season ticket holders for the games they will miss due to the coronavirus crisis. Football has been suspended since March in the UK to contain the spread of the COVID-19.

The Premier League organisers are, however, planning to resume the sport behind closed doors from mid-June. A statement on the club's official website reads: "As a result of recent Government statements and Premier League discussions it is now sadly inevitable that due to the Covid-19 pandemic our remaining home and away matches of the 2019/20 season will be played behind closed doors, with no fans present."

"Like everyone, we look forward to the day when we are all able to safely return to matches. As previously stated, supporters will be entitled to a credit or refund for any match tickets or hospitality they have already purchased for future behind-closed-doors matches in the 2019/20 season," it added. After Everton, Manchester United and Tottenham, the Gunners became the fourth Premier League side to announce refund for its ticket holders.

The supporters will be offered a credit for next season or a refund. This behind-closed-doors credit will be in addition to the two unused cup credits already due to general admission season ticket holders. The process to credit or refund supporters who have purchased match tickets and or hospitality for these fixtures will begin immediately. Full details and timings will be communicated directly to the fans. (ANI)