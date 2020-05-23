Left Menu
Local cricketing activity finally resumes in Delhi

With all sporting activities coming to a standstill in the country due to the coronavirus pandemic, local cricketing activity finally resumed in the national capital on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2020 19:57 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 19:57 IST
On May 22, the International Cricket Council had also issued guidelines for safely resuming cricket.. Image Credit: ANI

With all sporting activities coming to a standstill in the country due to the coronavirus pandemic, local cricketing activity finally resumed in the national capital on Saturday. A match of 40 overs per side was played between the Champions Cricket Club Bahadurgarh and the Champions Cricket Club Najafgarh.

Speaking about the match, owner of the ground Rajesh Gulia told ANI: "We have started cricket at our Najafgarh ground. Today a match was played between Champions Cricket Club Bahadurgarh and Champions Cricket Club Najafgarh. This a U-19 match. We took permission from the local police." "We took the necessary precautions during the match. Sanitisers and masks were used. No spectators were allowed. Even parents of the players were not allowed. We also made it mandatory for the players to not celebrate after taking wickets," he added.

Adding further, the owner of the ground explained that there were three coaches dedicated to each team to continuously monitor the players. "There were three coaches dedicated to each team to monitor the players. No use of saliva was allowed. Players were given separate water bottles. Now relaxations have been given. We followed all the guidelines to organise this match," said Gulia.

On May 17, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had laid out new guidelines allowing sports complexes and stadiums to reopen but without spectators during the lockdown period, which has been extended to May 31. "Sports complexes and stadia will be permitted to open. However, spectators will not be allowed," the MHA had said in a release.

On May 22, the International Cricket Council had also issued guidelines for safely resuming cricket. As per the guidelines, players would be prohibited from using saliva, umpires have been asked to consider wearing gloves before handing the ball to players. All teams have also been advised to travel by chartered flights. (ANI)

