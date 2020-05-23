Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Decision making more faster now': Thomas Dennerby on Indian women's U-17 football team

India U-17 women's team coach Thomas Dennerby on Saturday said that the fitness levels within the team have increased and all the members are able to make decisions at a faster pace now.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2020 21:57 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 21:57 IST
'Decision making more faster now': Thomas Dennerby on Indian women's U-17 football team
India U-17 Women's football coach Thomas Dennerby (file image). Image Credit: ANI

India U-17 women's team coach Thomas Dennerby on Saturday said that the fitness levels within the team have increased and all the members are able to make decisions at a faster pace now. Dennerby was doing a Facebook live chat on the official page of the Indian football team and it was then that the Indian coach was asked to talk about the developments in the side under his tenure.

"We have speeded up the game, fitness level has also increased. The decision making is much quicker now. That is the most important thing in football. Even if you are very quick but if you have so many touches, if you have problems in receiving the ball, you cannot speed up the game," Dennerby said during the interaction. The U-17 Women's World Cup was slated to be played in India from November 2 this year, but it has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It will be now be played from February 17- March 7, 2021, and Dennerby said that whenever he comes back to India, he would first test the fitness levels of the side. "First thing we will do is to test the fitness level of players, this will help us to do a long term programme all the way down to when the World Cup starts, Dennerby said.

"Then, maybe after a week, we will see if we need to work on some technical part which we need to improve. I do not see any problem because there is time, we will do it," he added. When Dennerby was asked as to why he chose to coach the Indian young side, he replied: "Since 2005, I have been working with senior teams. So I wanted to coach younger players and FIFA U-17 World Cup is a huge tournament".

Dennerby was in India only, but he left for Sweden last month as the training of players was stopped due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Indian U-17 coach had earlier taken Sweden to a third-place finish in the 2011 FIFA Women's World Cup. (ANI)

TRENDING

Have Song Hye-Kyo & Hyun Bin reconciled their relationship? Know the truth behind it

Money Heist Season 5 confirmed, Who is going to die in the upcoming season?

One Piece Chapter 980: Fight among Supernovas of Worst Generation, title revealed

The Dragon Prince Season 4 cast revealed, Plot to pivot around region of Xaldia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

NBA confirms talks to restart season at Disney site

The NBA confirmed Saturday that talks are underway with Disney to restart the season this summer in Orlando, Fla. League spokesman Mike Bass said the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association are engaged in exploratory conversatio...

Hyderabad airport all set to resume flight operations

The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport is ready with all safety and precautionary measures as domestic flight operations to begin from May 25 in the country after two months of stoppage due to the COVID-19 induced lockdown, officials said o...

Saliva ban can enhance skills of bowlers: Root

England captain Joe Root feels the likely ban on using saliva to shine the ball in the post-COVID-19 pandemic world can actually improve the skills of the bowlers, who will have to put more effort to get something out of the pitch. The Anil...

Spain’s coronavirus death toll climbs by 48

Spains overnight death toll from the new coronavirus rose by 48 on Saturday to a total of 28,678, the health ministry said.The number of diagnosed cases rose to 235,290 from 234,824 cases the previous day, the ministry added. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020