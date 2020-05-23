Left Menu
Reuters Sports News Summary

Reuters | Updated: 23-05-2020 22:30 IST
Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Queensland government halts work on 2032 Olympics bid to deal with COVID

Senior international Olympic official John Coates said on Saturday he supports a decision by Queensland's state government to postpone work on its bid for the 2032 Games while they focus on the novel coronavirus outbreak. Queensland Premier Annastascia Palaszczuk had confirmed the decision to postpone their work on the bid in a letter to the state parliament on Friday, The Australian newspaper reported. NBA: Knicks great Patrick Ewing says he has COVID-19

New York Knicks great Patrick Ewing on Friday said he has tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. The 57-year-old, who played 17 seasons in the NBA and who is currently the head coach of the Georgetown University men's basketball team, said he wanted to share his diagnosis publicly to emphasize that the virus can affect anyone. Sport-On this day... May 24

Tennis star Naomi Osaka earned $37.4 million last year, a record for a female athlete, according to Forbes. The previous record was fellow tennis player Maria Sharapova's $29.7 million in 2015, according to Forbes. The magazine factors in prize money and endorsements. U.S. to exempt foreign athletes from coronavirus-related entry bans

The United States will exempt some foreign athletes who compete in professional sporting events in the United States from entry bans imposed because of the novel coronavirus epidemic, acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf said on Friday. "In today’s environment, Americans need their sports. It’s time to reopen the economy and it’s time we get our professional athletes back to work," Wolf said in a statement issued by the department announcing he had signed an order for the exemption. Reports: MLB economics proposal expected Tuesday

Major League Baseball is expected to present an economics proposal to the players association on Tuesday, according to multiple reports, with a potential 82-game season hanging in the balance. While reports have indicated owners prefer a 50-50 split of 2020 season revenue, the players appear to be in favor of earning a prorated salary based on games played. Fury hopes to 'give fans what they want' with Joshua showdown

Tyson Fury said he was eager to give British boxing fans what they want by fighting Anthony Joshua for the undisputed world heavyweight title but he said the duo must focus on their immediate opponents to make such a match happen. Fury won the WBC title in Las Vegas three months ago with a seventh-round stoppage of Deontay Wilder. Joshua defeated Mexican-American Andy Ruiz Jr in a December rematch in Saudi Arabia to reclaim his IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO titles. Djokovic announces Balkan region series, Thiem joins

With professional tennis shut down by the novel coronavirus pandemic, world number one Novak Djokovic is bringing together some of the world's top tennis players for a series of matches to run from June 13-July 5 in the Balkan region. All pro tennis tours were suspended in early March and will not return before August as countries went into lockdown and closed borders to contain the spread of the virus. Utah Jazz coach Jerry Sloan dies at 78

Basketball Hall of Famer Jerry Sloan, who coached the Utah Jazz for 23 seasons and led them to two NBA finals, died on Friday due to complications from Parkinson's disease, his former team said. He was 78. "Jerry Sloan will always be synonymous with the Utah Jazz," the team said in a statement. "He will forever be a part of the Utah Jazz organization and we join his family, friends and fans in mourning his loss. Patriots owner Kraft's Super Bowl ring sells for $1.025 million

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft's Super Bowl LI championship ring was auctioned off for $1.025 million on Thursday, with proceeds going towards the 'All In Challenge' which aims to feed those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic. The winner, whose identity was not disclosed, will be flown to Boston on Kraft's private jet and taken to the Gillette Stadium, where he will receive the customised ring from the Patriots owner.

