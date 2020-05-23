Left Menu
Development News Edition

Saliva ban can enhance skills of bowlers: Root

PTI | London | Updated: 23-05-2020 22:40 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 22:40 IST
Saliva ban can enhance skills of bowlers: Root
The Anil Kumble-led ICC committee has recommended banning the use of saliva to shine the ball when play resumes due to the risk of COVID-19 spread. Image Credit: Twitter (@cricketworldcup)

England captain Joe Root feels the likely ban on using saliva to shine the ball in the post-COVID-19 pandemic world can actually improve the skills of the bowlers, who will have to put more effort to get something out of the pitch. The Anil Kumble-led ICC committee has recommended banning the use of saliva to shine the ball when play resumes due to the risk of COVID-19 spread.

However, Root said the ban could "work in our favour and up skill levels." "Not having the assistance that you might normally have meant your accuracy has to improve," he was quoted as saying by metro.co.uk. "Guys will have to find another way to get something out of the surface, whether that's a bit more effort, changing angles on the crease, using the wobble seam they might not have in their locker. "It could develop our bowlers in a four or five-week period." The issue has led to a divided opinion among past and present cricketers across the globe.

While Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins has urged game's custodians to come out with an alternate option to strike a balance between bat and ball, former West Indies pacer Michael Holding has cast doubts on the use of the artificial substance. Spin legend Shane Warne has suggested making one side of the ball heavier to ensure that it doesn't need any shining.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 confirmed, Who is going to die in the upcoming season?

The Family Man Season 3 renewed, Season 2 to release in 2020, says creator

The Vampire Diaries Season 9 renewal, Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev denied to return

‘Ready’ actor Mohit Baghel dies of cancer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Bengal to urge Centre to postpone domestic flight services to state: Mamata

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said West Bengal will urge the Centre to postpone resuming domestic flight services at Kolkata and Bagdogra airports by a few days as the state will be busy with managing the damage caused by Cyclo...

Soccer-Czech top tier resumes after two-month coronavirus break

The top Czech soccer league resumed on Saturday after a two-month break due to the new coronavirus pandemic, with Teplice beating Slovan Liberec 2-0 in a match that included pre-kickoff temperature checks and other protective measures.The r...

Esports-Rowland ends German domination of virtual Formula E series

Britains Oliver Rowland ended the German domination of Formula Es Race at Home Challenge with victory for the Nissan e.dams team around a virtual Berlin Tempelhof circuit on Saturday. Germanys Pascal Wehrlein and Maximilian Guenther had eac...

Two Telangana MLAs booked under SC/ST Act

Two MLAs were booked on Saturday under the SC and ST Prevention of Atrocities Act in separate incidents in Telangana, police said. AIMIM MLA Ahmed Balala was booked following a complaint by BJP leader Bangaru Shruti.In her complaint, she ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020