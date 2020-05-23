Left Menu
Development News Edition

Yankees P Paxton at 'full strength' after back surgery

Reuters | Updated: 23-05-2020 23:56 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 23:50 IST
Yankees P Paxton at 'full strength' after back surgery
After going 15-6 with a 3.82 ERA in 29 starts in his first season with New York in 2019, Paxton underwent surgery in February to repair a herniated disk and remove a cyst. Image Credit: Twitter (@Yankees)

New York Yankees left-hander James Paxton said he is fully recovered from back surgery and ready to pitch whenever the season starts. After going 15-6 with a 3.82 ERA in 29 starts in his first season with New York in 2019, Paxton underwent surgery in February to repair a herniated disk and remove a cyst.

"I think I've thrown probably 12, 14 bullpens," he told the YES Network on Friday. "It's my back feeling really good. My back is a non-issue. I feel totally healthy, so I'll be ready to go as soon as the season comes about. ... I think I'm back to full strength." Paxton, 31, said he has been working on his rehabilitation at his home in Wisconsin while Major League Baseball is on hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The velocity is getting better and better, breaking balls and stuff like that, getting a feel for my pitches, so everything is going really well," he said. "I've seen some good results there, so I'm continuing to try and improve over this time, even though we're not playing." Paxton was traded to the Yankees in November 2018 after playing his first six seasons with the Seattle Mariners. He is 56-32 for his career with a 3.50 ERA and 803 strikeouts in 733 innings.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 confirmed, Who is going to die in the upcoming season?

The Family Man Season 3 renewed, Season 2 to release in 2020, says creator

The Vampire Diaries Season 9 renewal, Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev denied to return

‘Ready’ actor Mohit Baghel dies of cancer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Bengal to urge Centre to postpone domestic flight services to state: Mamata

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said West Bengal will urge the Centre to postpone resuming domestic flight services at Kolkata and Bagdogra airports by a few days as the state will be busy with managing the damage caused by Cyclo...

Soccer-Czech top tier resumes after two-month coronavirus break

The top Czech soccer league resumed on Saturday after a two-month break due to the new coronavirus pandemic, with Teplice beating Slovan Liberec 2-0 in a match that included pre-kickoff temperature checks and other protective measures.The r...

Esports-Rowland ends German domination of virtual Formula E series

Britains Oliver Rowland ended the German domination of Formula Es Race at Home Challenge with victory for the Nissan e.dams team around a virtual Berlin Tempelhof circuit on Saturday. Germanys Pascal Wehrlein and Maximilian Guenther had eac...

Two Telangana MLAs booked under SC/ST Act

Two MLAs were booked on Saturday under the SC and ST Prevention of Atrocities Act in separate incidents in Telangana, police said. AIMIM MLA Ahmed Balala was booked following a complaint by BJP leader Bangaru Shruti.In her complaint, she ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020