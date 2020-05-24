Left Menu
Development News Edition

Premier League says two more people test positive for coronavirus

PTI | London | Updated: 24-05-2020 09:18 IST | Created: 24-05-2020 09:18 IST
Premier League says two more people test positive for coronavirus

England's Premier League said that two more individuals from two different clubs have tested positive for coronavirus, just three weeks from a proposed restart of the season. In all, 996 players and club staff were tested over three days last week for COVID-19.

"Of these, two have tested positive from two clubs," said an EPL statement on Saturday. "Players or club staff who have tested positive will now self-isolate for a period of seven days." In previous tests on May 17 and 18, a total of 748 individuals were tested with six testing positive from three clubs.

"The six ... are still within their seven-day self-isolation period" and did not feature in the recent round of testing. "The Premier League is providing this aggregated information for the purposes of competition integrity and transparency," said the statement.

"No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided by the League and results will be made public after each round of testing." On Friday, Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said he was confident the top-flight season would resume in mid-June. Clubs returned to socially distanced training in small groups this week and the league hope to begin playing the remaining 92 matches on June 12 or 19.

Amongst the six who had already tested positive were Watford defender Adrian Mariappa as well as two members of the club's staff. Watford manager Nigel Pearson also revealed two more of his squad are in self-isolation after members of their family tested positive for the virus. AFP PDS PDS

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 confirmed, Who is going to die in the upcoming season?

The Vampire Diaries Season 9 renewal, Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev denied to return

The Family Man Season 3 renewed, Season 2 to release in 2020, says creator

Mindhunter Season 3: Series to have Season 4 & 5, says Holt McCallany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

DDCA elections 'most likely' to take place after June

The Delhi and District Cricket Association DDCA Ombudsman Justice Deepak Verma has said that elections to DDCA are most likely to take place after June adding that elections shall take place for six posts if not conducted next month. In an ...

NBA in 'exploratory' talks to restart season at Disney in Florida

The National Basketball Association confirmed that they are in exploratory talks with The Walt Disney Co. about a late-July restart at one of their Florida resorts. League spokesman Mike Bass confirmed earlier reports that the league is hav...

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 9,434 new coronavirus; Brazil registers 965 new coronavirus deaths and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.China reports three new coronavirus cases after the first day with noneChina recorded three new confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland for May 23, following the first day with no new ca...

COVID-19 lockdown: Eid being observed in Kashmir

On the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr amid the fourth phase of COVID-19 lockdown, movement in the Valley has been restricted on the orders of the Kashmir administration. Police and security forces will not be allowing public movement and only esse...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020