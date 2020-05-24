Left Menu
Development News Edition

Not satisfied with boxers' home training, eager for national camp to start: Chief coach Kuttappa

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-05-2020 17:20 IST | Created: 24-05-2020 17:20 IST
Not satisfied with boxers' home training, eager for national camp to start: Chief coach Kuttappa

India's chief men's boxing coach C A Kuttappa says he cannot wait for the national camp to resume on June 10 after the COVID-19 forced disruption as he is not satisfied with the Olympic-bound pugilists' fitness training at home. The Boxing Federation of India plans to bring its Tokyo-bound boxers -- both men and women -- together in Patiala amid strict COVID-19 safety guidelines which bar access to ring and human sparring for now from June 10.

In a conversation with PTI, Kuttappa spoke about the challenges of training in the post COVID-19 world, admitting that he doesn't know how it would be but is nonetheless looking forward to understand "the unknown". "They have been training at home but frankly, I am not satisfied. They are doing well with fitness training I guess but things like diet control cannot be managed at home," Kuttappa told PTI.

"You need to be at the camp for these things to be monitored. Samne rahenge to hi pata chalega," he said. The decision to restart the camp next month was taken at a video conference between the Olympic-bound boxers, coaches and the officialdom on Saturday. Kuttappa was part of that meeting. "They (the boxers) sounded eager but obviously, these are challenging times. Let's see how it goes. I think I will be able to give a better insight once we actually get started," he said. The nine boxers, who have qualified for the Tokyo Games are Amit Panghal (52kg), Manish Kaushik (63kg), Vikas Krishan (69kg), Ashish Kumar (75kg), Satish Kumar (+91kg), M C May Kom (51kg), Simranjit Kaur (60kg), Lovlina Borgohain (69kg), and Pooja Rani (75kg).

All of them have been training at their respective homes ever since the national camps came to a halt in mid-March owing to the virus outbreak, which has caused more than 3,000 deaths in India and wreaked havoc globally. Besides the bar on entering the ring and human sparring, boxers have also been told use their personal equipment for all forms of training as part of the safety protocol to negate the threat of the virus. They will be offered cover for COVID-19 in their medical insurance, as per the SOP made by the BFI. The boxers and the federation will also have to sign consent forms acknowledging the risk of resumption before being allowed back at the SAI centre.

"The camp, once it starts, will be an isolated zone. Those who come in will not be allowed to go anywhere outside. Nobody, apart from coaches and medical staff, will have access to these guys and all protocols will be followed," Kuttappa said. Asked if training targets can be met in a camp where ring cannot be accessed and human sparring is prohibited, Kuttappa said he is hopeful of some positive results.

"We are not going to do any intense sessions because no tournament is coming up. We are not immediately preparing for anything. But restarting the training would mean that we are ready when things normalise," he explained. "The idea is to ensure that boxers are in best shape for when the action resumes. And being in a camp would make that easier. Monitoring them would also be easier," he said. The ongoing lockdown gave the Mysore-based Armyman a holiday at home that he hadn't taken for "more than two decades". The Dronacharya awardee said it has been rejuvenating.

"This was the first time in 24 years that I stayed at home for such a long time," said Kuttappa, a former boxer, who is credited for shaping the likes of Olympic bronze-medallist Vijender Singh. "My wife and daughter are a bit sad that I will be going back next month. But that's part of life, I can't wait to restart the camp," he added.

Having spent the better part of the last two months playing carrom and badminton with his nine-year-old daughter Yudhi, Kuttappa said he is now looking forward to training the "boys", who are his family for most of the year in normal circumstances..

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 confirmed, Who is going to die in the upcoming season?

The Vampire Diaries Season 9 renewal, Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev denied to return

The Family Man Season 3 renewed, Season 2 to release in 2020, says creator

Mindhunter Season 3: Series to have Season 4 & 5, says Holt McCallany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

60-yr-old man dies due to COVID-19 in Bihar, toll rises to 13

A 60-year-old-man died of COVID-19 in Bihar on Sunday, taking the toll to 13 in the state, the Health Department said. At present, there are a total of 2,478 coronavirus cases in the state, it said.A 60-year-old man from Siwan district died...

UP to home quarantine air travellers, outsiders on brief visit exempted

Lucknow, May 24 PTI As domestic flights resume on Monday, Uttar Pradesh government said air travellers to the state will be home quarantine for 14 days unless they are staying for less than a week or if they clear the coronavirus test earli...

On this day in 2009: Deccan Chargers won IPL

It was on May 24, 2009, when Deccan Chargers managed to win the second edition of the Indian Premier League IPL. The second edition of the IPL was played in South Africa due to the general elections in India and Deccan Chargers defeated Roy...

Sand dunes force authorities to close Rameswaram-Dhanushkodi highway

Rameswaram Tamil Nadu India, May 24 The stretch of road connecting Rameswaram to Dhanushkodis Arichal Munai, a tip of land protruding into the sea, has been closed for visitors as strong monsoon winds have started pushing the sand dunes tow...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020