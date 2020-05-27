NFL onside kick alternative clarified before Thursday vote

When NFL teams vote on the proposed rule change to adopt an alternative to the onside kick on Thursday, the language will be different from what was first introduced. The rule would permit teams to attempt a fourth-and-15 untimed play from their own 25-yard line twice per game in regulation.

The updated language also clarifies placement of the ball in the case of a penalty on the scoring play preceding the untimed down. A penalty on the scoring team would place the ball at the 40 instead of the 25. A defensive penalty on the preceding play puts the ball at the 13 1/2-yard line. A team can also call timeout before the snap of the ball on the untimed down and change its decision to execute a kickoff.

At least 24 owners must vote to approve the rule on Thursday for it to pass.