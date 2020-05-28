Left Menu
Development News Edition

Serie A await govt green light after three-month suspension

PTI | Rome | Updated: 28-05-2020 16:45 IST | Created: 28-05-2020 16:45 IST
Serie A await govt green light after three-month suspension

Serie A will learn the fate of the Italian season on Thursday with a government decision awaited on whether football can resume after three months in a country hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora will hold a video conference at 6:30pm (1630GMT) with representatives of Italian football including federation (FIGC) president Gabriele Gravina and Lega Serie A chief Paolo Dal Pino.

Italian football bosses are hopeful that Italy can follow the German Bundesliga, which has already returned to the pitch, and Spain's La Liga which prepares to kick off again on June 8. The season has been on hold since March 9 when it was halted as coronavirus infections spread rapidly in Italy. The pandemic has killed more than 33,000 people in the country.

Opposition has been particularly strong in Lombardy, the region most affected by the epidemic with nearly 16,000 deaths alone, and where four Serie A clubs play: Inter Milan, AC Milan, Atalanta and Brescia. But there are strong indications that Spadafora, who just a month ago said he was "very skeptical" about the possibility of a return, will finally give the green light.

Italy have started to ease their strict lockdown measures and the daily figures have been reassuring, even if the virus is still circulating, especially in Lombardy. The prospect of seeing Juventus and Lazio compete for the title has become acceptable again.

Italian football bosses want competition to resume on June 13, with the possibility of starting with Italian Cup semi-finals, followed by a full return to competition on June 20. The worst-case scenario would be a government refusal to return to action which, like in France, would signal the end of the season.

But even in the event of a government green light on Thursday, the football world will have to complete the health protocol applicable for competition. - Thorny quarantine dilemma - ============================= Many issues remain to be resolved including match schedules, players' contracts which end on June 30 and unpaid TV rights by broadcasters.

But the thorniest remains the two-week quarantine period in the case of a positive test. Bologna on Wednesday announced a "suspicious case" among one of their coaching staff.

Pending final results, the team have returned to individual training. Above all, players and staff members must, if the positive test is confirmed, submit to a two-week quarantine period.

Football authorities remain hopeful that with the curb of contagions falling they can request that the quarantine period be reduced to seven days and that it no longer be collective. "I'm ready to bet on the resumption of the championship, but with this rule of quarantine of 14 days, the possibilities of carrying it out are not immense," said Enrico Castellacci, president of the Italian Football Doctors Association.

"I'm not going to quarantine people who are in good health. We don't do this if there is a positive case in a factory," argued Lazio team doctor Ivo Pulcini, with the Roman club committed to a resumption of the championship, as they sit just one point behind leaders Juventus. But first teams need the green light from Spadafora, who has blown hot and cold on calcio throughout the crisis.

Sports daily Corriere dello Sport warned that the minister was "a formidable specialist in traps and surprises". "Spadafora, no jokes!" wrote daily Tuttosport.

The Turin newspaper recalled that accounting for one percent of GDP and more than 1.2 billion euros ($1.3 billion) in taxes paid, football is not a trivial sector for the Italian economy..

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Actors left no stones unturned in protecting fans’ interests

BRIEF-Amazon In Advanced Talks To Buy Self-Driving Tech Company Zoox - WSJ

ITC, Amway enter into strategic partnership; to introduce products in health, immunity space

Govt extends BPCL bid deadline for 2nd time due to COVID-19; EoI submission deadline now July 31 instead of June 13: Official notice.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

Poor sanitization in Delhi markets may risk COVID spread: CAIT to Lt Guv

Traders body CAIT on Thursday wrote to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal saying no sanitization operations have commenced in any market of the capital even 10 days after opening of shops, raising the risk of COVID-19 spread. The traders...

French COVID-19 tracing app to be available from June 2 - PM

The French governments contact-tracing app to curb the new coronavirus outbreak spread will be available from June 2, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe told a news conference on Thursday.The so-called StopCovid app in France was approved by t...

Trump set to order review of law that protects social media companies

U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to order a review of a law that has long protected internet companies, including Twitter and Facebook , an extraordinary attempt to intervene in the media that experts said was unlikely to survive leg...

Novartis to make U.S. researchers' COVID-19 gene therapy vaccine hopeful

Novartis re-entered vaccine making on Thursday, inking a manufacturing deal with a U.S. team whose COVID-19 candidate relies on technology similar to that of the Swiss drugmakers 2.1 million-per-patient gene therapy, Zolgensma. Human trials...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020