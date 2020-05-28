Hungary to allow soccer fans in stadiums

The Hungarian soccer federation says matches in the country can once again be held with spectators in the stadiums. The announcement comes on the back of a government decree allowing the option amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers are obliged to keep three seats empty between each occupied seat and no fan may sit directly behind or in front of another. Players and essential personnel on or near the field during matches must recently have tested negative for the coronavirus. The federation says clubs can decide on their own whether they want to play in front of fans again.

Tickets for next Wednesday's Hungarian Cup final between Budapest Honved and Mezokovesd-Zsory at the Ferenc Puskas Stadium in Budapest will soon be sold online.