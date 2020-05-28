English Premier League to restart on June 17: reports

English Premier League to restart on June 17: reportsPTI | London | Updated: 28-05-2020 21:05 IST | Created: 28-05-2020 20:33 IST
The Premier League season is set to restart on June 17, three months after it was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, British media reported on Thursday. No matches have been played since Leicester's 4-0 win over Aston Villa on March 9.
Top-flight clubs voted unanimously in favor of a return to contact training on Wednesday and were meeting again on Thursday to discuss issues such as the restart date. The BBC reported that the first two matches would be Aston Villa v Sheffield United and Manchester City v Arsenal. The matches are the two games in hand.
A full fixture list would then be played on the weekend of June 19-21.
