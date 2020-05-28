Left Menu
Development News Edition

Players building counter to MLB's pay-cut proposal

Reuters | Updated: 28-05-2020 20:42 IST | Created: 28-05-2020 20:42 IST
Players building counter to MLB's pay-cut proposal

Upset with MLB's economic offer to players, the Major League Baseball Players Association soon will present a counteroffer to owners that includes a schedule of more than 100 games and an accompanying prorated cut in pay, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Thursday. Major League Baseball presented the players union with a revised economic plan for the yet-to-start 2020 season on Tuesday, proposing a sliding-scale of pay cuts, with the top-paid stars due to take the biggest hits. The proposal was MLB's attempt to revise the year's finances based on shifting realities amid the coronavirus pandemic, which caused spring training to shut down in mid-March and has led to Opening Day being postponed indefinitely.

The league proposal to further cut player salaries drew the players' ire. Under the plan, the highest-paid players would see the deepest cuts in pay, reportedly somewhere between 60 and 75 percent. To Washington Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer, a member of the MLBPA executive subcommittee, that is unacceptable. He took to Twitter Wednesday night to voice the players' displeasure.

"After discussing the latest developments with the rest of the players there's no need to engage with MLB in any further compensation reductions," Scherzer wrote. "We have previously negotiated a pay cut in the version of prorated salaries, and there's no justification to accept a 2nd pay cut based upon the current information the union has received." Passan said the players will seek to play 100 or more games instead of the 82 in the MLB proposal. More games will allow the players to earn higher income if they are paid on a prorated basis.

MLB officials have been hoping to start the season around July 1. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Actors left no stones unturned in protecting fans’ interests

BRIEF-Amazon In Advanced Talks To Buy Self-Driving Tech Company Zoox - WSJ

ITC, Amway enter into strategic partnership; to introduce products in health, immunity space

Govt extends BPCL bid deadline for 2nd time due to COVID-19; EoI submission deadline now July 31 instead of June 13: Official notice.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

European head of WTO would be "wonderful" says EU trade chief

Europe should have a candidate to become the next head of the World Trade Organization, EU trade chief Phil Hogan said on Thursday, describing the prospect of a future European head as wonderful. Brazilian Director-General Roberto Azevedo w...

World urged to rebuild greener, more equal economies after coronavirus

Plans to rebuild shattered economies after the new coronavirus pandemic offer a chance to create greener, fairer societies amid growing anger worldwide at rising inequality, the civil society group CIVICUS said on Thursday.The crisis has de...

Government surveillance bill withdrawn in U.S. House

The House of Representatives on Thursday dropped consideration of legislation that would have extended U.S. surveillance tools, after President Donald Trump threatened a veto and his fellow Republicans withdrew their support. The two-thirds...

Man killed by two persons as he objets to their roaming around in lockdown

A 24-year-old man was killed allegedly by two persons after he objected to their roaming around during the lockdown in southwest Delhis Sagarpur area, police said on Thursday. The victim has been identified as Krishan Singh Yadav, a resid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020