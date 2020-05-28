PSG.LGD, CDEC stay perfect at ESL One Birmingham - China

PSG.LGD rallied past Royal Never Give Up in a battle of unbeatens, and CDEC Gaming also stayed perfect as both teams clinched their groups Thursday at the ESL One Birmingham Online tournament's China event. PSG.LGD won the final two games to beat RNGU 2-1, while qualifier CDEC swept Sparking Arrow Gaming. Both victors finished 3-0 in the single round-robin of their four-team groups, with PSG.LGD winning Group A and CDEC taking Group B.

Despite the defeat, RNGU (2-1) claimed the other playoff spot in Group A, drawing a playoff matchup with CDEC. Team Aster (1-2) swept Longinus (0-3) in a meaningless battle of winless teams. Invictus Gaming (2-1) grabbed the other playoff spot in Group B -- and a matchup with PSG.LGD -- by sweeping EHOME (1-2). Sparking Arrow were eliminated at 0-3.

ESL One Birmingham, a $300,000 Dota 2 major, had been scheduled for May 26-31 in Birmingham, England, before plans were changed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The tournament was separated into four online regional competitions: Europe/Commonwealth of Independent States, North America/South America, China and Southeast Asia. The Southeast Asia event (six teams, $40,000 pool) began last week and runs through Sunday. The other three divisions will conclude June 7, with Europe/CIS (16 teams, $200,000) and the Americas (six teams, $40,000) also underway.

The $55,000 China event began with two groups of four playing a single round robin of best-of-three matches. It now moves to a four-team, double elimination playoffs starting Tuesday. All playoff matches will be best-of-three until the best-of-five final on June 7. RNGU got the early edge on PSG.LGD with a 34-minute win, but PSG.LGD fought back to take the final two maps in 29 and 40 minutes. Aster swept Longinus in a total of 58 minutes.

CDEC needed only 62 minutes to get past Sparking Arrow, while Invictus dispatched EHOME in 70 minutes. PSG.LGD will face Invictus Gaming in the upper-bracket semifinals on Tuesday, and CDEC will battle RNGU on Wednesday.

ESL One Birmingham Online: China final group standings (map W-L in parentheses) Group A

1. PSG.LGD, 3-0 (6-1) 2. Royal Never Give Up, 2-1 (5-2)

3. Team Aster, 1-2 (2-4) 4. Longinus, 0-3 (0-6)

Group B 1. CDEC Gaming, 3-0 (6-1)

2. Invictus Gaming, 2-1 (4-3) 3. EHOME, 1-2 (3-5)

4. Sparking Arrow Gaming, 0-3 (2-6) --Field Level Media