Left Menu
Development News Edition

AIFF tournaments stay suspended, addresses COVID-19 Football Regulatory issues

All the footballing activities under the aegis of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) stay suspended in the wake of the current Covid-19 pandemic situation, adhering to the advisories issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and other state governments.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2020 14:20 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 14:20 IST
AIFF tournaments stay suspended, addresses COVID-19 Football Regulatory issues
AIFF logo. Image Credit: ANI

All the footballing activities under the aegis of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) stay suspended in the wake of the current Covid-19 pandemic situation, adhering to the advisories issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and other state governments. Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) has issued the Covid-19 Football Regulatory Issues Version 1.0 April 2020 with the requisite guidelines to overcome the regulatory and legal issues during this unforeseen situation caused by the pandemic.

The AIFF has the responsibility and mandate to follow the guidelines and recommendations issued by FIFA with due consideration to the current situation of nationwide lockdown and the guidelines issued by the Government of India, Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. AIFF has worked on a series of recommendations and guidelines to address some of the key practical issues arising from the pandemic, especially with regards to player contracts and the transfer system generally. This correspondence has been issued to provide clarity and address the following regulatory and governance issues in football:

The appropriate timing for the upcoming registration periods ("transfer windows"). Expiring agreements i.e. agreements terminating at the end of the current season and new agreements i.e. agreements that have already been signed and due to commence with the start of the new season. Agreements that cannot be performed as the parties originally anticipated as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. (ANI)

TRENDING

ITC, Amway enter into strategic partnership; to introduce products in health, immunity space

Margaret Lin Xavier: Google doodle on Thailand’s first female doctor

Why Pirates of the Caribbean 6 will surely return with Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow

Sun Pharma gets DCGI approval for clinical trial with Nafamostat in Covid-19 patients

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

Lawyers in Patiala House Courts complex allowed to open chambers on odd-even basis

New Delhi Bar Association NDBA Friday allowed the lawyers to open their chambers in Patiala House Courts complex on odd-even basis, while requesting them to visit the premise only if urgent. The chambers will be allowed to be opened&#160;fr...

COVID-19: Traffic back on roads, but business not the same at crossroads for traffic signal vendors

Sheela Devi, who is waiting on a footpath trying to get some respite from the scorching heat with her two kids, rushes as soon as the traffic signal turns red and knocks on a cars window trying to sell dusters and window screens. However,...

Limited impact on Vedanta operations due to coronavirus lockdown: Crisil

The COVID-19-induced lockdown has had a limited impact on the operations of Vedanta Ltd, rating agency Crisil has said. Also, increase in export offset decline in domestic demand during the lockdown, supported by its low cost position in...

COVID-19 : AIMC to distribute 25 lakh sanitary pads to women in need

All India Mahila Congress AIMC plans to distribute 25 lakh sanitary pads, under Garima campaign to women who do not have access to it amid COVID-19 lockdown, said AIMC president on Friday. At this time when there is a lack of food and water...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020