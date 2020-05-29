CAB prepares Standard Operating Procedures, restricts saliva use during training

Left Menu
The Cricket Association of Bengal on Friday prepared guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) which will be adopted by the association prior to opening back its office and also prior to making decisions on the resumption of training for the Bengal Cricket teams.

CAB logo . Image Credit: ANI

The Cricket Association of Bengal on Friday prepared guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) which will be adopted by the association prior to opening back its office and also prior to making decisions on the resumption of training for the Bengal Cricket teams. A meeting of the Medical Committee of CAB was held via video conference. The meeting included doctors of repute who are members of the committee and are also attached to top hospitals in the city.

"We had a very fruitful meeting and we would soon follow up with the decisions taken. In the meantime, it may be stated that the resumption of Office or any of the activities would be in compliance with guidelines on health, social distancing and hygiene to ensure the safety of all stakeholders. Efforts would be made to ensure they are conducted safely so that it does not risk increase of transmission of the virus," CAB President Avishek Dalmiya said. Several decisions were taken including the disinfection of the premises. All areas within the Club House and the indoor facility would be disinfected using approved disinfectants which have no side effects on exposure through touch or smell.

There would be an isolation room reserved for emergency situations. Protocols and precautions to be adopted for training were discussed and the ICC Back to Cricket guidelines were referred to. It was decided that a manual stating do's and dont's would be prepared for easier understanding at the earliest.

This included restriction of using saliva as well as sweat on the balls "for the time being during training" and sanitation of equipment would be made compulsory. Training will initially resume for small groups in order to maintain social distancing. A monitoring group will be formed, headed by Vice President Naresh Ojha. It will include Chairman of Medical Committee, Benevolent Fund Committee and Membership Committee amongst others. The group will ensure communications are made with stakeholders, explaining measures to be adopted. It would also monitor compliance of other steps to be taken to manage risk and submit an action plan to the administration on a regular basis.

Also, "compulsory screening" by way of thermal tests will be performed on all persons entering the premises. Consent forms as well as declaration forms will have to be submitted by players as well as staff. It will include undertaking for adherence to norms and suggested safety precautions as well as a declaration that they have not been in any close contact with a coronavirus-positive person.

Tournament Committee Meeting will take place in the next seven to ten days to consider issues relating to the tournaments of the current season. While the Association intends to reopen its office shortly, the decision on resumption of training would be taken in due course of time.

"We had a very important meeting involving some of the top doctors to set up safety protocols to get back slowly to work. We are making sure all safety norms and protocols are in place as we strive to fight this pandemic and get back to the game slowly but assuredly," said CAB Secretary Snehashis Ganguly. (ANI)

