Former Bears S Taylor dies at 82

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-05-2020 03:33 IST | Created: 30-05-2020 03:22 IST
Former Chicago Bears star safety Roosevelt Taylor died on Friday. He was 82. The Bears announced Taylor's death but didn't divulge the cause.

Taylor, known as "Rosey," was a two-time Pro Bowl selection and a key member of the franchise's 1963 NFL championship team during his eight-plus seasons (1961-69) with the club. Taylor recorded a career-best nine interceptions in 1963 when he was a first-team All-Pro selection in addition to being chosen for the Pro Bowl. He also made the Pro Bowl in 1968.

Taylor also played for the San Francisco 49ers (1969-71) and Washington Redskins (1972) during his 12-year career. Overall, Taylor had 32 career interceptions (23 with Chicago) and 13 fumble recoveries in 166 games (152 starts). He returned three interceptions and one fumble for touchdowns.

