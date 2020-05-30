Former Bears S Taylor dies at 82

Former Chicago Bears star safety Roosevelt Taylor died on Friday. He was 82. The Bears announced Taylor's death but didn't divulge the cause.

Taylor, known as "Rosey," was a two-time Pro Bowl selection and a key member of the franchise's 1963 NFL championship team during his eight-plus seasons (1961-69) with the club. Taylor recorded a career-best nine interceptions in 1963 when he was a first-team All-Pro selection in addition to being chosen for the Pro Bowl. He also made the Pro Bowl in 1968.

Taylor also played for the San Francisco 49ers (1969-71) and Washington Redskins (1972) during his 12-year career. Overall, Taylor had 32 career interceptions (23 with Chicago) and 13 fumble recoveries in 166 games (152 starts). He returned three interceptions and one fumble for touchdowns.