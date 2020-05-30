Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Redskins DC Del Rio: DE Young 'just one player'

Washington Redskins defensive end Chase Young brings immense potential and views himself as the best player entering the NFL in 2020. But Redskins defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio wants everyone to know Young, the No. 2 pick in the 2020 draft, is merely one player. Mercedes has 'clear intention' to continue in F1 for years

Mercedes plans to stay in Formula One for years to come, parent company Daimler has said after renewed speculation about the world champions' future and the intentions of team principal Toto Wolff. Daimler criticised the "unfounded and irresponsible" reports. Stephen Jackson rallies for justice for 'brother' Floyd

NBA champion Stephen Jackson on Friday said he would not allow the police to assail the character of George Floyd, a friend he called his "twin" who was killed this week by a police officer in Minneapolis, sparking widespread outrage and days of protest. "I'm here because they are not going to demean the character of George Floyd -- my twin," Jackson, who played 14 seasons in the NBA, said at a rally at the Government Center Plaza in Minneapolis. Ravens, Judon compromise on franchise tag

The Baltimore Ravens and linebacker/defensive end Matthew Judon came to a compromise on the worth of the franchise tag. The team announced Thursday night he signed the one-year contract, and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero filled in the details. He said the franchise tag was worth $16.808 million -- the midpoint between the average rate for linebackers ($15.828 million) and defensive ends ($17.788 million). Sabres coach understands Eichel's frustration

Buffalo Sabres coach Ralph Krueger said he understands captain Jack Eichel's frustration with losing. "Across the board we are frustrated. We are not where we want to be," Krueger said in a conference call with reporters on Friday. "... It also shows that our core has a youth that is willing to reach for higher standards and now we need to do the work that backs that up." Suspended P Vazquez facing new pornography charge

Suspended Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Felipe Vazquez is facing a new child pornography charge in St. Louis, separate from the 20 counts in Florida. The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reported Vazquez was charged in Missouri with furnishing pornographic materials to a juvenile in February after sending pornographic photos to a minor there last summer, an offense that is a Class A misdemeanor in Missouri. 'Am I next?' Tennis star Gauff joins chorus of protest after Minneapolis death

Teenage tennis phenomenon Coco Gauff released a video protesting killings of African-Americans in the United States on Friday, joining a chorus of outrage across the country that followed the death of an unarmed black man in Minneapolis. Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was charged on Friday with murder in the death of 46-year-old George Floyd after cellphone footage of the white officer kneeling on Floyd's neck prompted a wave of protests. NBA targets July 31 restart: report

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has informed the league's Board of Governors that he hopes to restart the season on July 31, the Athletic reported on Friday. The NBA was the first North American sports league to suspend its season due to the COVID-19 pandemic after one of its players tested positive for the new coronavirus in mid-March. Kyle Busch tabbed as favorite for Supermarket Heroes 500

Kyle Busch is the favorite to win the Supermarket Heroes 500 for the third straight time when NASCAR convenes at Bristol Motor Speedway on Sunday. In the circuit's Busch is listed at +350 by FanDuel and +400 by DraftKings to win the event presented by Food City. DraftKings also has him as +115 to finish in the Top 3. Federer is the world's highest-paid athlete, says Forbes

Roger Federer is the world's highest-paid athlete for 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic knocked soccer's Lionel Messi off top spot, according to the annual Forbes list released on Friday. The Swiss tennis great, owner of a men's record 20 Grand Slam singles titles, earned $106.3 million in the last 12 months, including $100 million via endorsements, to move up four places and become the first player from his sport to top the list.