Cricket West Indies announces temporary pay cut for all players, employees across regions

PTI | Stjohn | Updated: 30-05-2020 16:31 IST | Created: 30-05-2020 15:55 IST
Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced a temporary 50 percent salary cut and funding across the entire regional cricket system, effective from the start of July, due to financial crunch caused by the COVID-19 pandemic

The decision was made after CWI's Board of Directors received recommendations from the Financial Strategy Advisory Committee (FSAC) during a tele-conference. "With no international cricket currently being played anywhere in the world, and with great uncertainty of when regular cricket activity will resume, CWI – like many other international sporting organizations worldwide – is facing a significant loss of income, whilst also being uncertain of the long-term impact of the crisis on our operations," CWI said in a statement

"It is in that context that CWI's Board of Directors, with deep regret, have agreed to a plan that we expect will safeguard CWI's future while delivering at least a minimum level of job protection for all of the people employed or contracted throughout the region's cricket community." CWI President Skerritt said,"This pandemic is hurting every West Indian and this decision to cut staff and player incomes has been a very difficult one to make; one that will impact so many members of the cricketing family around the Caribbean." "This business continuity plan, unfortunately, requires all stakeholders to make a huge sacrifice, but I am confident that it won't be long before CWI will be in a position to ensure that the sport we love can restart and be enjoyed once again by the thousands of cricket fans across the region and diaspora." CWI had kept staff, players, umpires, and coaches on full-pay since the outbreak of COVID-19. "CWI hopes that these temporary measures will only be in place for not more than three to six months. These measures will also include a 50 percent reduction in funding for Territorial Boards, Territorial Board Franchises and WIPA, as well as a 50 percent cut in all retainers and allowances for Directors and Executive management." PTI AT AT KHSKHS

