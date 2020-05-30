Left Menu
Report: Hall of Fame RB Little battling cancer

Reuters | Updated: 30-05-2020 21:44 IST | Created: 30-05-2020 21:37 IST
Little rushed for 6,323 yards and 43 touchdowns during his nine seasons (1967-75) with the Denver Broncos, who selected him sixth overall in the 1967 NFL Draft. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Floyd Little has been diagnosed with cancer, according to one of his former college teammates. Pat Killorin told Syracuse.com that Little is battling an aggressive but treatable form of the disease. Killorin also set up a GoFundMe fundraiser to help cover medical expenses for the 77-year-old Little, who was an All-American in each of his three years at Syracuse.

Little rushed for 6,323 yards and 43 touchdowns during his nine seasons (1967-75) with the Denver Broncos, who selected him sixth overall in the 1967 NFL Draft. Little's best season came in 1971 when he led the NFL in rushing yards (1,133) and scrimmage yards (1,388).

A five-time Pro Bowl selection, Little was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1983 and the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2010. Both the Broncos and Syracuse retired his jersey No. 44. --Field Level Media

