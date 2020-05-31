Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Competitive sport in England gets green light for Monday restart

After a near three-month shutdown, elite competitive sport in England can resume from Monday behind closed doors provided strict conditions are met, the government said on Saturday. The first major event is expected to be the 2000 Guineas Stakes horse race at Newmarket on June 6, although horse race meetings will be staged, without any spectators, starting on Monday at Newcastle and Tuesday at Kempton Park. Goodell says NFL is saddened by 'tragic events' across United States

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said on Saturday the league is "greatly saddened" by the recent high-profile killings of black people in the United States, including George Floyd, whose death after being pinned down by a white police officer in Minneapolis has led to widespread protests. Floyd, 46, died on Monday after police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee to his throat despite Floyd's repeated pleas for him to stop. Golf: Canada's Mackenzie Tour shuts down season

Canada's Mackenzie Tour canceled its upcoming season due to the coronavirus pandemic. Border restrictions, mandatory 14-day quarantines for visitors and gathering restrictions all contributed to the league's decision announced Friday. Thiem, Kyrgios to compete in July event in Berlin

Dominic Thiem, Nick Kyrgios, Kiki Bertens and Elina Svitolina are among the men's and women's pros set to compete in grass and hard-court events in Berlin in July. The competition will be closed to spectators due to the coronavirus pandemic. American McKennie wears 'Justice for George' armband in Bundesliga game

United States soccer player Weston McKennie joined the chorus of outrage from athletes protesting against the death of a black man in Minneapolis by wearing an armband with the message "Justice for George" in a German league game on Saturday. Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was charged on Friday with murder in the death of unarmed 46-year-old George Floyd after cellphone footage of the white officer kneeling on Floyd's neck prompted a wave of protests. Austria gives go-ahead to crowd-free F1 races

Formula One can start its season in Austria with two races behind closed doors on July 5 and 12, the country's health ministry said on Saturday. The delayed championship, which was due to get going in Australia in March, has had to cancel or postpone a string of races -- including the Monaco highlight -- due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 'Am I next?' Tennis star Gauff joins chorus of protest after Minneapolis death

Teenage tennis phenomenon Coco Gauff released a video protesting killings of African-Americans in the United States on Friday, joining a chorus of outrage across the country that followed the death of an unarmed black man in Minneapolis. Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was charged on Friday with murder in the death of 46-year-old George Floyd after cellphone footage of the white officer kneeling on Floyd's neck prompted a wave of protests. 2017 Tour de France samples re-tested for unnamed substance - report

Samples from the 2017 Tour de France are being re-tested as authorities look for a previously undetectable performance-enhancing substance, Belgian newspaper Het Nieuwsblad reported on Saturday. "On the basis of additional information... we have identified the relevant samples and carried out the first analyses," a spokesperson for the Cycling Anti-Doping Foundation (CADF) was quoted as saying by Het Nieuwsblad. Italian Fognini undergoes surgery on both ankles

World number 11 Fabio Fognini underwent surgery on both ankles on Saturday to cure a long-standing problem. In a statement posted on Twitter, the 33-year-old Italian said he had hoped the two-month break due to the coronavirus pandemic will have improved his situation. Charlotte MLS president: Team to reveal name in June

The MLS expansion club in Charlotte will reveal its name in June, team president Tom Glick said. Glick declined to specify an exact date in an interview published Friday by the Sports Business Journal.