Left Menu
Development News Edition

ITF to release funds to lower-ranked players through national federations

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2020 16:07 IST | Created: 31-05-2020 16:07 IST
ITF to release funds to lower-ranked players through national federations

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) has decided to extend financial support to the lower-ranked players, both singles and doubles, apart from the relief-fund that major stakeholders have already raised with sporting activities remaining shut due to the coronavirus pandemic. The ATP, WTA, Grand Slam nations (USA, Australia, England and France) and top players, led by Novak Djokovic, had raised more than USD six million, which they plan to distribute among 800 players.

"ITF is going to help players, who are ranked between 500 and 700 in the singles category both men and women. They are also going to help doubles players ranked between 175-300. They will will get some funds though it is not going to be substantial amount," an ITF source, privy to the developments, told PTI. "It's a nominal amount, which is less than USD 2000 (per player), will be given to the national federations and they will distribute to their eligible players." The source also added that only those players who have been regular in the competition in the last 10 months, will be extended help.

"What the Grand Slam nations are planning is, they want to help players beyond 200 but this fund is meant for much-lower ranked players. It's a one-time payment." From India's perspective, the support could be extended to a maximum of 12 players, men and women combined. Only two players -- Manish Suresh Kumar (642) and Arjun Kadhe (655) are eligible in the men's singles.

India have six players, led by Sumit Nagal, in singles top-500. Nagal is ranked 127, followed by Prajnesh Gunneswaran (132), Ramkumar Ramanathan (186), Sasi Kumar Mukund (281), Saketh Myneni (425) and Sidharth Rawat (438). In the doubles list, there are four Indian players who should get the relief fund -- Myneni (180), Vishnu Vardhan (199), Kadhe (231) and N Vijay Sundar Prashanth (300).

Since Kadhe is eligible to receive funds as both singles and doubles categories, probably he will get the fund for one category and not both. India has seven doubles players, led by Rohan Bopanna, in the top-175. From among the women players, four singles players are ranked between 500 and 700. Karman Kaur Thandi (606), Sowjanya Bavisetti (613), Zeel Desai (650) and Pranjla Yadlapalli (664).

Of late, Delhi girl Karman was out of action and did not even play the fed Cup, so it remains to be seen if she also receives the financial help. In the doubles list, Rutuja Bhosale (196) and Sania Mirza (226) figure between 175-300 rankings. For the first time since 1945, Wimbledon has been cancelled due to the pandemic, French Open has been postponed from May to September while there are doubts if US Open could be held as scheduled in August.

The ATP and WTA tours are shut and not likely to open before August or towards the end of July..

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: China reports four new coronavirus cases; Taiwan approves Gilead's remdesivir and more

Chinese vaccine could be ready by year-end, government body says

Science News Roundup: Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure; Mammoth skeletons dug up at Mexico City airport construction site and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Matteo Bocelli sings 'Lion King' hit as Disney songs go classical; Florida officials approve Walt Disney World reopening plans and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Migrant who died on board train is Bihar's 21st COVID-19 fatality

A migrant worker who died last week on board a Shramik Special train by which he was returning home from Haryana has tested positive for COVID-19, raising Bihars death toll to 21, an official said here on Sunday. According to the official, ...

Maharashtra extends lockdown till June 30, eases restrictions under 'Mission Begin Again'

Maharashtra Government has extended COVID-19 lockdown till June 30 and has also issued directives to ease restrictions under the exercise termed as Mission Begin Again. The movement of individuals will remain strictly prohibited between 9 p...

Lorry rams into auto carrying 10 migrant labourers on Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway

An auto carrying 10 migrant labourers was on Sunday hit by a lorry on Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway. An auto transporting 10 migrant workers from Hyderabad to Prakasham District met with an accident near Nakarekal on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada...

Nagaland: Person released from quarantine centre found COVID-19 positive, health secy removed

The Nagaland government has removed the health department principal secretary after a Chennai returnee, who was released from a quarantine centre before his test results arrived, tested positive for COVID-19, an official said on Sunday. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020