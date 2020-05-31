Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pakistan spin great Mushtaq Ahmed's son forays into singing

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 31-05-2020 17:15 IST | Created: 31-05-2020 17:15 IST
Pakistan spin great Mushtaq Ahmed's son forays into singing

World Cup-winning former Pakistan spinner Mushtaq Ahmed's son Bazal has entered showbiz and the much-admired player-turned-coach has just one advice for him -- don't be involved in any scandals. Bazal has forayed into singing and his first single is already out. He will also be appearing in TV dramas and films.

"Singing and Acting are a passion for my son. He spoke to me about it and I told him he should do whatever he feels is good for him. I will never try to stop him from pursuing his passion," said Mushtaq, who was a part if the 1992 World cup Winning Pakistan team. "But yes I have told him to remember they are good and bad people in every industry and profession and he should not be involved in any scandals," he added.

Mushtaq is presently working at the Pakistan Cricket Board's High Performance Centre in Lahore. Asked if he was surprised by son's disinterest in cricket, Mushtaq said he wasn't. "It is his career choice. I will always support him," he said. Bazal's debut single has reportedly been well received and is also being promoted by Pakistani cricketers on social media.

Mushtaq played 52 Tests and 144 ODIs for Pakistan, and has also been attached with several teams as spin bowling consultant or coach. He is part of a group of former players, including Inzamam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Yousuf, and Saeed Anwar, who have in the last few years regularly attended religious preaching sessions.

Mushtaq said he would like to see his son succeed in his chosen profession. "He is a qualified architect and has done his higher studies in the UK but when he made a choice I backed him," he said.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: China reports four new coronavirus cases; Taiwan approves Gilead's remdesivir and more

Chinese vaccine could be ready by year-end, government body says

Science News Roundup: Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure; Mammoth skeletons dug up at Mexico City airport construction site and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Matteo Bocelli sings 'Lion King' hit as Disney songs go classical; Florida officials approve Walt Disney World reopening plans and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Nitish Kumar-led NDA govt has performed well on development front. Coalition enjoys strong approval for its work in Bihar: Bhupender Yadav.

Nitish Kumar-led NDA govt has performed well on development front. Coalition enjoys strong approval for its work in Bihar Bhupender Yadav....

Highest spike of 1,295 new COVID-19 cases in Delhi takes total to over 19K; death toll rises to 473

Delhi recorded its highest single-day spike of 1,295 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the tally to 19,844, as the death toll due to the disease mounted to 473, authorities said. The previous single-ay highest spike of 1,163 fresh case...

Coronavirus crisis to impact political narrative; more focus on sustainable development, healthcare, self-reliant India: BJP's Bhupender Yadav.

Coronavirus crisis to impact political narrative more focus on sustainable development, healthcare, self-reliant India BJPs Bhupender Yadav....

Migrant who died on board train is Bihar's 21st COVID-19 fatality

A migrant worker who died last week on board a Shramik Special train by which he was returning home from Haryana has tested positive for COVID-19, raising Bihars death toll to 21, an official said here on Sunday. According to the official, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020