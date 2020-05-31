Extremely honoured to be nominated for Khel Ratna: Rohit

Extremely honoured to be nominated for Khel Ratna: RohitPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2020 20:41 IST | Created: 31-05-2020 20:32 IST
India's white ball vice-captain Rohit Sharma has expressed his gratitude towards on and all after BCCI nominated him for the country's highest sporting honour -- Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award -- for his brilliant show during past few years
"Extremely honoured and humbled to be nominated by the BCCI for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award which is the highest sporting honour in India. I am thankful to BCCI, my teammates, support staff, fans of the game and my family for sticking by," Rohit said in a video uploaded by the bcci.tv
Rohit hit an unprecedented five hundred in a single edition of the World Cup last year and had a great year. Left-handed opener Shikhar Dhawan, pacer Ishant Sharma and woman cricketer Deepti Sharma have been nominated for the Arjuna Award.
