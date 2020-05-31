Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sakshi reveals cherished moments with hubby M S Dhoni

Mahendra Singh Dhoni's World Cup triumph in 2011 as well as him being honoured with the Padma Bhushan are among the top three moments cherished by wife Sakshi who completes a decade of being married to the ace cricketer.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2020 21:46 IST | Created: 31-05-2020 21:46 IST
Sakshi reveals cherished moments with hubby M S Dhoni
MS Dhoni with wife Sakshi (Photo/ Sakshi Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Mahendra Singh Dhoni's World Cup triumph in 2011 as well as him being honoured with the Padma Bhushan are among the top three moments cherished by wife Sakshi who completes a decade of being married to the ace cricketer. Dhoni tied the knot with Sakshi on July 4, 2010, a year before he led India to the World Cup title.

Sakshi participated in an Instagram live session on the Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) handle where she was asked about her cherished moments with Dhoni. "When he got honoured, the Padma Bhushan. Second, when he got his honorary rank as a lieutenant colonel and then the World Cup 2011 (triumph)," Sakshi responded.

The former captain was conferred with Padma Bhushan in 2018. Dhoni was awarded the honorary rank of a lieutenant colonel in 2011. Reflecting on her marriage, Sakshi said: "It has been good. I have seen the world through Mahi. I graduated from college and within a month I got married. Whatever I have learned, I have learned with him and through him."

Thirty-eight-year-old Dhoni has not played competitive cricket since the 2019 World Cup. He was set to return to action in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, the league has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus crisis in the country.

Dhoni is the only captain to win all major ICC trophies (50-over World Cup, T20 World Cup, and Champions Trophy). Under his leadership, India also managed to attain the number one ranking in Test cricket. (ANI)

TRENDING

Final leg of Reliance Rights Issue commences on Monday

Science News Roundup: NASA resumes human spaceflight; Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure and more

Trump postpones G7 summit, to be held in September now

IIT-Guwahati develops contactless mobile application for safe air travel during COVID-19 pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Protesting lawyers detained in Moscow for violating lockdown

Moscow police on Sunday detained demonstrators who were holding one-person pickets outside the headquarters of Russias main criminal investigative agency. The OVD-Info organization that monitors political arrests says at least seven people ...

U.S. cities brace for another violent night as protesters rage against police brutality

Dozens of U.S. cities on Sunday were bracing for another night of unrest after cleaning up streets strewn with broken glass and burned out cars as curfews failed to quell confrontations between protesters and police. What started as peacefu...

EA Sports postpones first look at 'Madden NFL 21'

EA Sports postponed Mondays first look at the Madden NFL 21 video game in response to the unrest over the death of George Floyd. Tomorrow, we had committed to celebrating Madden NFL 21 with you, but were not going to do that now, the compan...

Soccer-Valencia respond to Atalanta coach's coronavirus confession

Valencia have criticized Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini for taking charge of his sides Champions League match against the Spanish side in March despite suffering from symptoms of the novel coronavirus. Gasperini told Italian newspaper ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020